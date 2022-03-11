Posted by Larry Gleeson

JAVIER BARDEM AND NICOLE KIDMAN ACCEPT

MALTIN MODERN MASTER AWARD AT THE 37TH ANNUAL

SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (March 10, 2022) – The final tribute of the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival presented by UGG featured a tribute to Academy Award winners, Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, who received the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award. Bardem and Kidman were recognized for their long-standing contributions to the film industry, most recently in the roles of Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s BEING THE RICARDOS from Amazon Studios, for which they both received individual Lead Actor SAG Award nominations.

They sat down with Leonard Maltin, who returned for his 32nd year to moderate the evening for an insightful conversation and look back at their careers.

Following the conversation with Maltin, Producer Todd Black presented both with the Maltin Modern Master Award. Todd remarked: “You’re [Nicole] probably one of the most humble people I’ve ever met in my career, and very kind…Every day walking on that set with Javier and being completely present, kind, and personable to every crew member…and delivering it 100% every day. It was kind of a dream come true for me,” and “Who he [Javier] is here is who he is. He’s as humble and sweet and gracious and funny and professional as any person I’ve ever met in my career.”

Upon accepting the award, Bardem said: “I’m very honored, I don’t want to leave this stage! …seeing these images on the big screen after two years, in a theater full of people… it’s a joy for an actor.”

The Modern Master Award was established in 1995 and is the highest accolade presented by SBIFF. Created to honor an individual who has enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry, it was re-named the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015 in honor of long-time SBIFF moderator and renowned film critic Leonard Maltin. Past recipients include Bill Murray, Judy Garland, Brad Pitt, Glenn Close, Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Bruce Dern, Ben Affleck, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Cate Blanchett, Will Smith, George Clooney, and Peter Jackson.

Still upcoming is the women’s panel. The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, presented by UGG®, will take place IN-PERSON through March 12, 2022. 200+ films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout Santa Barbara, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. This year’s lineup is available on SBIFF’s mobile app. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org.

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 36 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000+ attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film. In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

(Press release courtesy of Michelle Tarangelo, Sunshine Sachs)

