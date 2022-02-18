SBIFF’s Announces Variety Artisans Award Honorees!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Variety Artisans Award

Variety’s eighth annual Artisans Awards celebrate those essential to the filmmaking process and who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work of the year in their respective fields. The in-person conversation and tribute will take place Monday, March 7th at 8:00 pm at the historic Arlington Theatre.



“What I love so much about the Artisans Awards and honoring them here at SBIFF, is that this shines a spotlight on those essential to the art of filmmaking and storytelling,” said Variety senior artisans awards editor Jazz Tangcay. “This is their moment to shine and share how they tell a story through their craft and celebrate them. It’s so great to be back in person and to share this with an in-person crowd at the festival.”

SBIFF’s Executive Director added “What festivals and events like the Artisans Awards are all about is connectivity and building community through the art of film. The past two years have not been good to those essential aspects of cinema that I cherish so much. Both Variety and SBIFF are thrilled to be back together celebrating our talented artisans.”

The Variety Artisans Award will be presented to:

Frederic Aspiras and Göran Lundstrom for Makeup and Hairstyling in HOUSE OF GUCCI

Tamara Deverell for Production Design in NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Germaine Franco for Score in ENCANTO

Greig Fraser for Cinematography in DUNE

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Song in ENCANTO

Paul Massey for Sound in NO TIME TO DIE

Kelly Port for Visual Effects in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Peter Scriberras for Editing in THE POWER OF THE DOG

Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan for Costume Design in DUNE

The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, presented by UGG®, will take place in IN-PERSON from March 2 through March 12, 2022. 200+ films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout Santa Barbara, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. This year’s lineup is available on SBIFF’s mobile app. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org.

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 36 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000+ attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films including 100+ premieres representing over 60 countries, tributes, and panel discussions, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.

In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

