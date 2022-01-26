Posted by Larry Gleeson

Wrapping up Day 6 with the Kim Yutani (Festival Programming Director) introduced film, Am I OK? from Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, I was quickly taken into the relationship fold with an intimated and personalized invitation with a mesmerizing bedroom scene between the film’s two lead actors, Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno.

The editing from Kayla Emter and Glen Scantlebury and the cinematography from Cristina Dunlap brought to fruition the promise Notaro and Allyne hinted at during Yutani’s intro. The film explores sexuality and relationship mores between two 30ish women who are best friends, Jane, portrayed by Mizuno, is a firmly rooted woman finding success in her career and in her love life. On the other hand, Lucy, portrayed by Johnson, is struggling with her career and in the romance sphere.

Notaro and Allynne present the friendship in a microcosm revolving around work, friendship, relationships, and sexuality. As Lucy comes to the realization her sexual orientation is not what she thought, she has a falling out with Jane. Jane experiences a surprise in her romantic relationship when she accepts a promotion to open a London office and her partner decides he is not interested in supporting the move. Meanwhile, Lucy finds her identity.

Am I OK? is a beautiful story with exquisite character arcs. Johnson and Mizuno turn in highly compelling performances in a well-executed and strongly penned narrative. In addition, the filmmakers add comedic relief with several instances in magnifying character idiosyncrasies. Four stars.

Meet the filmmakers below. You’ll be glad you did. Until next time, I’ll see you at the movies!

Like this: Like Loading...