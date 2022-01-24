Sundance 2022 Mid-Festival Report Beyond Film

Posted by Larry Gleeson

While there are still a few more days of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival left to watch movies, there’s also plenty of time left to check out all of the Beyond Film programmings they’ve been rolling out daily on the online Festival Platform.

Beyond Film includes Sundance-produced talks and events as well as artist meet-ups and a daily talk show with Fest Director Tabitha Jackson–there’s something for everyone and all of it is free at Festival.Sundance.org, without needing any kind of credential or ticket to accessing! The full list of programming is available here.

There are big names (including actors and directors from the 2022 Sundance films this year, such as Dakota Johnson, Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria Bastòn, Amy Poehler, Emma Thompson and Karen Gillan) and big topics (such as climate change, robotics and censorship)

This is an excellent opportunity to check in and check out what’s going on behind the scenes and to get that little something extra.

Check it out!

