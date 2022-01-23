SBIFF Announces Maltin Modern Master Award Honorees

Posted by Larry Gleeson

MALTIN MODERN MASTER AWARD

HONORING JAVIER BARDEM AND NICOLE KIDMAN THURSDAY, MARCH 10th, 2022

Academy Award-winners Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman will be honored with the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. They will receive the award on Thursday, March 10th following an in-person conversation about their careers leading up to this year’s performances as Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s BEING THE RICARDOS from Amazon Studios, for which they have both received individual Lead Actor SAG Award nominations. Bardem and Kidman previously won Oscars for NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN (2007) and THE HOURS (2002), respectively.

Leonard Maltin

“Nicole Kidman continues to challenge and reinvent herself year after year. Javier Bardem’s talent is a gift to the world. Only in Hollywood could these actors find themselves playing America’s all time favorite tv couple. It’s cause for celebration.” remarked Leonard Maltin.

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage, and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy.

The Modern Master Award was established in 1995 and is the highest accolade presented by SBIFF. Created to honor an individual who has enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry, it was re-named the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015 in honor of long-time SBIFF moderator and renowned film critic Leonard Maltin. Past recipients include Bill Murray, Brad Pitt, Glenn Close, Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Bruce Dern, Ben Affleck, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Cate Blanchett, Will Smith, George Clooney, and Peter Jackson.

The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, presented by UGG®, will take place LIVE on March 2 through March 12, 2022. Official events including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout the city, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. This year’s lineup will be announced in February 2022. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org.

(Sourced from SBIFF News Release)

