GIRL PICTURE to make its World Premiere at Sundance 2022

GIRL PICTURE, which will have its world premiere in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, tells the story of two young women, Mimmi and Rönkkö who are best friends. They are there for each other and have each other’s back. Enter Emma, who has given her whole life to figure skating. Nothing gets between her and success. But when the girls meet, life opens new paths, and they all rocket in new directions. While Mimmi and Emma experience the earth-moving effects of first love, Rönkkö is on a quest to find pleasure. Three Fridays are all it takes to turn their worlds upside down.

GIRL PICTURE is directed by Alli Haapasalo and written by Ilona Ahti & Daniela Hakulinen. The films stars include Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, Linnea Leino, Sonya Lindfors, Cécile Orblin, Oona Airola, and Mikko Kauppila. The production company is Citizen Jane Productions. Producers are Leila Lyytikäinen and Elina Pohjola. Jarmo Kiuru handled the cinematography with Samu Heikkilä orchestrating the editing. Jan Forsström is credited with music supervision and production design while Anne Tolkkinen was responsible for the sound editing. GIRL PICTURE is in Finnish with English subtitles and with a runtime of 100 minutes.

Stay tuned for more on GIRL PICTURE as the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival is heating up!

(Sourced from Hook Publicity (Jessica Uzzan) PR news release)

