Obscured Pictures Slate at 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Things are warming up with the approaching 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Obscured Pictures released their slate of films that are sure to heighten viewer sensibilities. To quote St. Louis, MO, hip hop/rapper Nelly, “it’s getting hot in herre (So hot).” Check out these fiery films:

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE

(Acquisition Title)

Nancy Stokes, a retired schoolteacher, is yearning for some adventure, and some sex. Good sex. And she has a plan: she hires a young sex worker named Leo Grande.

Section: Premieres

Directed by: Sophie Hyde

Written by: Katy Brand

Cast: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack

Producer: Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski

Run Time: 97 mins

SUMMERING (Bleecker Street)

During their last days of summer and childhood — the weekend before middle school begins — four girls struggle with the harsh truths of growing up and embark on a mysterious adventure.

Section: Kids

Directed by: James Ponsoldt

Written by: James Ponsoldt & Benjamin Percy

Cast: Lia Barnett, Lake Bell, Sarah Cooper, Ashley Madekwe, Madalen Mills, Megan Mullally, Eden Grace Redfield, and Sanai Victoria

Producers: P. Jennifer Dana, Peter Block, James Ponsoldt

Run Time: 87 Minutes

YOU WON’T BE ALONE (Focus Features)

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, YOU WON’T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.

Section: World Cinema Dramatic Competiton Directed by: Goran Stolevski Written by: Goran Stolevski Cast: Noomi Rapace, Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, Sara Klimoska Producers: Kristina Ceyton, Sam Jennings Run Time: 109 mins

INSTANT LIFE (Acquisition Title)

Destitute without electricity and running water, Yolanda Signorelli Von Braunhut has lost control of her late husband Harold’s iconic Amazing Live Sea Monkeys novelty. Yet she alone knows their secret formula, and from her crumbling estate on the Potomac, Yolanda wages legal and existential battles to fully win them back.

Section: Indie Episodic Program Directed by: Mark Becker, Aaron Schock Producers: Mark Becker, Aaron Schock, Julie Gaynin Run Time: 180 mins

(Sourced from Obscured Pictures News Release)

