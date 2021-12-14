The 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s Convergence of Light and Life

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Like planets orbiting a star, moths are drawn to a flame, or film lovers gravitating to a screen, life gathers around light. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival is taking inspiration from our solar system’s biggest, most radiant source of light and life: the sun. We’re graphically representing our closest star as a point of, and inspiration for, convergence. So, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival will shine the brightest of lights on independent artists and their powerful, culture-shifting work.

“As we complete one orbit around the brightest star and prepare to begin another,” reflects Festival director Tabitha Jackson, “let’s ask ourselves: What will be illuminated this coming year? What new possibilities will be revealed? How will this convergence change the nature of our trajectory in ways that we have not yet imagined?”

Rooted in the belief in the transformative power of independent artists, culturally, socially, and politically when their work meets audiences, this year’s Sundance Film Festival represents a new convergence that will bring together the power of the in-person experience with the access and innovation of the digital experience that debuted in 2021. It isn’t two festivals — it’s one multidimensional Festival where filmmakers and film lovers from around the world will come together to celebrate independent voices and visions.

Until next time, I’ll see you at the movies!

