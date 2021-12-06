Posted by Larry Gleeson

KRISTEN STEWART TO BE HONORED WITH

AMERICAN RIVIERA AWARD

AT 2022 SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

SANTA BARBARA, CA (December 6, 2021) – Kristen Stewart will be honored with the American Riviera Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Stewart will receive the award on Friday, March 4th, 2022 at an in-person conversation about her career leading up to this year’s performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER from NEON.

“Seeing Stewart in “Spencer” is not a question of a star being born for she was already that, but we’re witnessing the coming into her own as a major cinematic force,” remarked SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling.

SPENCER is written by Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larraín. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. SPENCER is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American Cinema. Previous recipients include Delroy Lindo, Renée Zellweger, Viggo Mortenson, Sam Rockwell, Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening, Sandra Bullock, Mickey Rourke, Tommy Lee Jones, Forrest Whitaker, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kevin Bacon and Diane Lane.

The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, presented by UGG®, will take place LIVE on March 2 through March 12, 2022 . This year’s full program will be announced in February 2022. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org .

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 36 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000+ attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films including 100+ premieres representing over 60 countries, tributes, and panel discussions, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.

In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

(Source: Press release provided by Michelle Tarangelo, Sunshine Sachs)

Like this: Like Loading...