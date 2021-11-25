SOUL FOOD – Family is Everything this Thanksgiving!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Written and directed by George Tillman Jr., SOUL FOOD is a classic comedy starring Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox and Nia Long celebrates the importance of family dinners – and recognize that they’re about more than just the meal on the table. SOUL FOOD is this year’s AFI Movie Club’s Thanksgiving Day selection.

Written and directed by Geoge Tillman, Jr. Tillman based the family in the film on his own Midwestern Chicago upbringing and Soul Food was widely acclaimed for presenting a more positive image of African-Americans than is typically seen in Hollywood films. Soul Food revolves around the experiences of an extended African-American family and captures its love and dysfunction through the eyes of an 11-year old boy. Soul Food was Tillman’s major studio debut.

Tracey Edmonds, an AFI Trustee Emerita, and then-husband Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds produced Soul Food and it was the inaugural film for their Edmonds Productions. In 2000, Showtime premiered a one-hour Soul Food television series that ran for five seasons with an almost entirely fresh cast. In 2015, 20th Century Fox announced a sequel, written by Tillman, titled More Soul Food.

