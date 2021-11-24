Happy Thanksgiving, Watch Movies! FILMOCRACY Unveils Industry/Festival Education and Networking Program For Filmocracy 2021 Nationwide

Posted by Larry Gleeson

FILMOCRACY INTRODUCES THE INDUSTRY NETWORK

Triad of FestDance Panels, Filmocracy Talks, and Round Tables Adds Education, Networking

Roster of Ambassadors Grows as Networking Opportunities Expand For Hybrid Event During Filmocracy Fest December 9th-10th in Los Angeles and Nationwide

Los Angeles, CA (November 24, 2021)—Filmocracy, the world’s premiere digital screening, distribution, and experience platform, announced its roster of new industry programs today. As the independent film and festival spaces continue to evolve, Filmocracy’s founders saw an opportunity to expand networking and mentorship opportunities.

More than forty Ambassadors joined the inaugural Filmocracy Fest in 2020—participating in various panel discussions—and will continue support in 2021, along with numerous additional industry professionals who have joined the program along three tracks: FestDance will present eight panels over two days; Filmocracy Talks will include four programs; and there will two Round Table discussions.

FestDance

FestDance is a two-day hybrid in-person/virtual event December 9th-10th that convenes filmmakers, festivals, and film lovers from around the world. A first of its kind fusion experience, local and virtual audiences will explore the film industry while celebrating the new era of digital cinema and innovative technologies. There are two key tracks, one for Film Festivals and another for Filmmakers.

The Festival track includes the following panels: Engagement: Audience & Filmmaker Relations; Technology: Capitalizing on the Digital Frontier; Sponsorship Relations; and Revenue Opportunities.

The Filmmaker track will include the following panels: Submission Strategies: Knowing your Goals; Networking; Getting on the Radar; Distribution & Exhibition.

Filmocracy Fest Co-Founder Jon Fitzgerald predicted last year in a white paper published by IndieWire, “filmmakers want more revenue-sharing, networking opportunities, and data from online festivals. Festivals, distributors, and filmmakers need to adjust to this new normal, and see this change as opportunities for all parties to rethink how their relationships work. FestDance is an opportunity to continue that conversation in a hybrid world: digital presentation is here to stay.” History bore him out, with most festivals resuming in person screenings whilst retaining digital ones.

“FestDance is an opportunity for the festival and filmmaker community to take stock, absorb all the last eighteen months, and collaborate to share best practices and make for a more robust, impactful, profitable film festival ecosystem,” adds Filmocracy CEO Paul Jun. “We’re going to use our own platform to deliver an informative, exciting and content-rich experience while fusing the digital and in-person audiences.”

Filmocracy Talks

In their informal version of a TED talk, Filmocracy will cover specific categories, with festival veterans sharing words of wisdom. Filmocracy Fest Filmmakers will have an opportunity to join the discussion on stage. The host will also answer a few questions from passholders that have been submitted in advance. Talks will take place virtually at 5:00pm, kicking off the Festival Happy Hours, virtually and in person at Boomtown Brewery. Categories will include:

Festivals

1. Have a custom strategy for your movie.

2. Get on the radar.

3. Develop your submission spreadsheet.

Marketing

1. Your movie as a brand.

2. Keys to a good trailer.

3. How your website evolves.

Streaming

1. Understanding VOD models.

2. Creating a custom distribution strategy for your film.

3. Your movie deliverables.

Careers

1. Maximizing festival play.

2. Have your next project under your arm.

3. Connecting with industry professionals

Round Table Discussions

Filmocracy has invited 5-8 experts to participate in two discussions, Impact Filmmaking: Education & CTA and Independent Film Exhibition: Discovery & Distribution, each led by a moderator. Each session will last 30-45 minutes and cover all sides of the topic. They will also answer a few passholder questions that have been submitted in advance.

Impact Filmmaking: Education and Call to Action

Ever since Participant Media ushered in a wave of social impact films, from the Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth (2006), to Food, Inc. (2008) and The Cove (2008), we’ve seen the documentary space grow exponentially. Many of these films go beyond mainstream theatrical and streaming platform releases into educational markets, creating lasting awareness and evergreen activations. We will explore how these films inform and create change with their Call to Action.

Independent Film Exhibition: Discovery & Distribution

As the number of film festivals and streaming platforms each increase, there are more opportunities for exhibition. Emerging filmmakers want to be discovered by industry professionals and audiences. Acquisition executives continue to seek projects to distribute. With this discussion, industry experts will shed light on the overlapping paths of discovery and distribution.

Happy Hours

Festival Sponsor Boomtown Brewery will host nighttime Happy Hours, offering Filmocracy Fest filmmakers and passholders a discount on their favorite beer at the DTLA Brewery’s tap room. For those joining Happy Hour virtually, Boomtown’s brewmasters will lead a nightly tasting of Boomtown brews.

For full programming details visit: https://filmocracyfest.com

2021 Industry Ambassadors include (list in formation):

Melanie Addington (Tallgrass Film Festival)

Tiffany Boyle (Ramo Law)

Lela Meadow Conner (Film Festival Alliance)

Lauren DeVillier (CEO, Struum)

Justin Giddings (Film Festival Mastery)

Chris Gore (Film Threat)

Jasper Grey (The Vedetta Group)

Ben Lock (Vuulr)

Barbara Morgan (Austin FF)

Alex Nohe (Blood Sweat & Honey)

Julian Silver (Actor)

Leslie Vanderpool (Bahamas FF)

Jeffrey Winter (The Film Collaborative)

Jeremy Wine (Elevent)

Viviana Zarragoitia (3 Point Capital)

Tickets are on sale now! The All-Access VIP Pass costs $200.00 and includes entry to all Festival screenings, panels, happy hours and receptions. The Festival Pass is $100.00 and includes screenings and happy hours but not Special Events and receptions. Individual ticket prices are $10.00 for scheduled virtual screenings and Q&As, and $7.00 for OnDemand streaming, and $12.50 for Theatrical in person screenings. Filmocracy PAYS filmmakers 30% of their box office receipts.

About Filmocracy:

Filmocracy is a film and festival streaming platform that rewards users for discovering amazing independent films. Users earn virtual popcorn for watching and rating movies, which can be spent in their shop to earn movie tickets, redeem gift cards, or attend virtual film festivals hosted from around the world. Bringing a powerful combination of technologies together to enhance the virtual cinema and conference experience for filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences around the world. Filmocracy’s mission is to help all independent filmmakers reach wider audiences and grow their communities through storytelling. Festival Co-Founder Paul Jun serves as CEO of Filmocracy.

In December 2020, Filmocracy staged the First Annual Filmocracy Fest, an all-digital juried film festival. Filmocracy Fest presented a slate of 44 films; panels; mentorship program; live performances; script readings; cause-related partners; and dozens of virtual conversations with directors and industry talent. Jon Fitzgerald served as Executive Director.

Filmocracy also has a library of more than 3,500 titles for streaming that is constantly evolving and rotating. Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVR) has joined Filmocracy as presenting sponsor.

Get Social!

Web: https://filmocracyfest.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/filmocracy2

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/filmocracy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myfilmocracy/

(Source: Press release provided by PMG Platform Media Group)

Like this: Like Loading...