A night that can’t be duplicated! @AFIFEST 2021

Posted by Larry Gleeson

SWAN SONG, stars Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina, Lee Shorten, Nyasha Hatendi, Dax Rey, writer/director Benjamin Cleary and more took to the red carpet at AFI FEST to celebrate the film’s world’s premiere. Check it out!

Set in the near future, SWAN SONG is told through the eyes of Cameron (two-time Academy Award® winner Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (eight-time Academy Award® nominee Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. Written and directed by Oscar® winner Benjamin Cleary, this searing drama also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Adam Beach.

