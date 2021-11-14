#AFI, #AFIFEST, American Film Institute, Feature Film, Film Festival, Hollywood, TCL Chinese Theatre

A night that can’t be duplicated! @AFIFEST 2021

SWAN SONG, stars Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina, Lee Shorten, Nyasha Hatendi, Dax Rey, writer/director Benjamin Cleary and more took to the red carpet at AFI FEST to celebrate the film’s world’s premiere. Check it out!

Set in the near future, SWAN SONG is told through the eyes of Cameron (two-time Academy Award® winner Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (eight-time Academy Award® nominee Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. Written and directed by Oscar® winner Benjamin Cleary, this searing drama also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Adam Beach.

Benjamin Cleary, Mahershala Ali, Dax Rey, Awkwafina, Lee Shorten and Nyasha Hatendi – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang
Awkwafina – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang
Mahershala Ali – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang
Mahershala Ali and Sarah Harris – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang
Awkwafina – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang
Benjamin Cleary and guest – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang
Dax Rey and family – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang
Lee Shorten – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang
Mahershala Ali – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang
Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021
Mahershala Ali and Dax Rey – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang
Lee Shorten – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of SWAN SONG at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2021 – Photo Credit: John Salangsang

Stay tuned for Halle Berry’s World Premiere BRUISED on the red carpet at the historic Chinese Theatre  in Hollywood, California!

Halle Berry – AFI FEST 2021 World Premiere of BRUISED – TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 13, 2021

 

 

