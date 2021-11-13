Red Rocket Blasts Into AFI FEST 2021 With A Resounding Q & A To Boot

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, a story of a washed up, 20 year veteran performer in the adult film who returns home for more of the same. screened last night at the 2021 AFI FEST. Red Rocket, tells the story of Mikey Saber (played by a compelling Simon Rex), a washed up, 20-year-veteran performer in the adult film industry who returns home for more of the same.

Simon Rex as Mikey Saber in Sean Baker’s latest film of a washed up por star returning to his oil refinery hometown, Red Rocket. (Photo from fest.afi.com)

Red Rocket is Sean Baker at his best in the low, low budget film making. Providing a snapshot of Mikey and the socially marginalized characters that are in his orbit, Baker elevates Red Rocket with snappy dialogue, carefully executed camera work, and the trust he places in the audience. Rex, Bree Elrod as Lexi, and Suzanna Son as Strawberry, deliver riveting performances with exquisite line execution. Captivating work. Highly Recommended!

(L to R) AFI Programming Director, Sarah Harris, Director Sean BAker, Actor Simon Rex, Actor, Bree Elrod, and Actor Suzanna Son participate in a Q & A following the AFI FEST 2021 screening of RED ROCKET at the Chinese Theatre, November 12, 2021. (Photo by Larry Gleeson/HollywoodGlee)

And, if that wasn’t enough (and it was), the Q & A immediately following the screening led by AFI Programming Director, Sarah Harris, got a little saucy. Baker and Rex took exception when an audience member, who coincidentally works in the adult film industry and performs in Ninja Thyberg’s Pleasure, screening tonight, stated his displeasure with a term thrown out at Red Rocket’s end. Stay tuned!

Simon Rex is a participant in the free Virtual Indie Roundtable today at 1:00 P.M.

The AFI FEST continues through tomorrow night. Visit fest.afi.com for more information including ticketing and film schedule. The Closing Night film is the Will Smith led King Richard – the story of Richard Williams and his quest to make his daughters, Venus and Serena, the pinnacles of women’s tennis.

Will Smith portrays Richard Williams in the AFI FEST 2021 Closing Night Premiere, KING RICHARD, the story behind the rise of Venus and Serena Williams to the pinnacle of women’s tennis. (Photo from fest.afi.com)

Until next time, I'll see you at the movies…

*Featured photo of Simon Rex as Mikey Saber in Sean Baker’s Red Rocket. (from AFI.com)

