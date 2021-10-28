House Of Gucci is Coming!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Over fifteen years in the making, House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott and based on the 2001 Sara Gay Forden novel, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, is coming!

Featuring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino, House of Gucci’s world premiere is scheduled for the new Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Museum in Los Angeles, Calif., followed by a theatrical release beginning November 24th.

The film is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

