2022 Sundance Film Festival: Satellite Screens, Online Platform, Health Safety, & Ticketing Details Revealed

Sundance Circle, Institute Storyteller and Supporter Members Get Early Sale Access:

Packages, December 15, Individual Tickets January 5

General Public: Packages, December 17, Individual Tickets January 6

Park City, UT – The nonprofit Sundance Institute has announced several key aspects of how their 2022 Sundance Film Festival will take place in person and online January 20-30, 2022, including sharing this year’s Satellite Screen partners and locations, ticket package details and on-sale dates, and elaborating upon earlier health and safety guidelines.

“Our programming team, led by the fearless Kim Yutani, is deep into screening the mountain of submissions we have already received this year,” said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson, “As our press and industry offices open in preparation for the next edition of our festival we are excited to share what details we can today, anticipate sharing more as we know more, and can’t wait to meet audiences wherever they are, including in Utah, in January.”

PLATFORM NOW LIVE

The Festival platform is now live and gives a first glimpse at the 2022 look and feel, an expression of the concept of convergence that powers the Festival experience this year. The Festival website will be the homebase this year where audiences can buy tickets, explore the program, watch films and other content online, and engage with the community. This early launch includes a dynamic trailer for the 2022 Festival, a preview of all of this year’s ticket products (available starting in December), a comprehensive how-to guide for the online and in-person experiences, and an explanation of our latest health and safety measures. This is an introduction to what the Festival is about: groundbreaking storytelling and community convergence. The platform will host key informational updates alongside the Festival’s full program of features, plus short films, episodic work, and New Frontier projects.

SATELLITE SCREENS

Seven independent arthouse cinemas across the United States have been selected to showcase a specially-curated selection of Festival films and connect with local audiences during the Festival’s closing weekend, Friday, January 28, through Sunday, January 30, 2022. The selected Satellite Screen theaters are:

TICKET PACKAGES & ON-SALE DATES

The full program of the 2022 Festival will meet audiences in Utah and online. The broad range of ticketing options ensures that everyone from the fanatic to the casually curious can participate at levels that make sense for them, with individual tickets starting at $20. After an early sale for Sundance Circle members (October 15), package sales and/or selection begins on December 15 for Sundance Institute’s Sundance Circle, Storyteller and Supporter Members and December 17 for the general public.. Individual ticket sales for Institute Members begin January 5, and for the public, January 6. Satellite Screens are independently ticketed. For details on Institute membership, visit Sundance.org/membership. Each ticket product has limitations on the number of units that may be purchased. Ticket products include:

Individual Tickets

Purchase individual tickets to your must-see features. Join us for a premiere or a second screening, online or in person, to the film (or films!) of your choice. Once you’ve got your ticket, you’re all set — no reservation required.

Price: $20

Dates Valid: Date and time of screening selected

Explorer Pass

Available to audiences all over the world, this pass unlocks online access to the immersive projects of New Frontier, serialized storytelling in Indie Episodic, and visionary short films, including an exclusive program for our online audiences.

Price: $50

Dates Valid: January 20–30

Day Package — Online Only

Spend a full day with us via this four-screening online package, which includes early access to ticket selection. Also included on the day your package is valid: all the benefits of our Explorer Pass. Early ticket selection to four online screenings for one day of the 2022 Festival — see available dates below; (note that ticket selection is required for admission to each screening). Access to all Explorer Pass benefits, including New Frontier, Short Film, and Indie Episodic programs, on the day your pass is valid.

Price: $100

Dates Valid: Single days, January 22-28

Award-Winners Package

Access eight award-winning feature film screenings, in person or online, during Awards Weekend. Awards will be announced on Friday, January 28, and that weekend (January 29–30) is all about celebrating the winners. Also included: all the benefits of our Explorer Pass.

Price: $300

Dates Valid: January 29–30

Salt Lake City Package

Utah residents, this package offers 10 in-person tickets to feature film screenings across all Salt Lake City venues, with early access to ticket selection. Also included: all the benefits of our

Explorer Pass. Early ticket selection for 10 in-person screenings at the Grand Theater, Rose Wagner Theater, Broadway Theaters, or Salt Lake City Library, including premieres, second screenings, and Award-Winner screenings (note that ticket selection is required for admission to each screening). This package requires a Utah billing address to purchase.

Price: $500

Dates Valid: January 20–30

Resort Package

If you’re looking to settle in at the Sundance Mountain Resort and catch your must-see titles, this package is for you. You’ll get 10 tickets to in-person Festival features at the Resort from January 20–30, in addition to all the benefits of our Explorer Pass.

Price: $650

Dates Valid: January 20–30

Festival Package

This package — historically the most popular way to experience the Festival — offers 10 tickets to in-person or online feature film screenings during the entire Festival, along with early access to ticket selection. Also included: all the benefits of our Explorer Pass.

Price: $750

Dates Valid: January 20–30

HEALTH SAFETY

As announced in August, the Institute will require all attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19; further details on this year’s policies and specifics are below; more will be shared as warranted in the coming months.

Full COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

We require that all participants attending the Festival — or Festival-sanctioned events — in person in Utah to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine that is approved by the World Health Organization. All vaccinations must be completed at least two weeks prior to traveling to the Festival. The CDC notes that being vaccinated greatly reduces your likelihood of contracting or transmitting the COVID-19 virus. Vaccination maintains your own health and safety, and reduces transmission rates within spaces and at events. We will share information on how to provide proof of vaccination closer to the Festival.

Masks

We require that masks are worn at all times in interior spaces and in queuing lines (this includes outdoor areas such as tents, restrooms, and temporary structures). Masks must be worn to enter these spaces. We recommend masks be worn in all other outdoor settings. This is an important safety measure that not only benefits you but those around you.

2022 Sundance Film Festival

The Festival is a program of the non-profit Sundance Institute. 2022 Festival sponsors include: Presenting Sponsors – Acura, AMC+, Chase Sapphire, Adobe; Leadership Sponsors – Amazon Studios, DoorDash, Dropbox, Netflix, Omnicom Group, WarnerMedia, XRM Media; Sustaining Sponsors – Aflac, Audible, Canada Goose, Canon U.S.A., Inc., Dell Technologies, IMDbPro, Michelob ULTRA, Rabbit Hole Bourbon & Rye, Southwest Airlines®, Unity Technologies, University of Utah Health, White Claw Hard Seltzer; Media Sponsors – The Atlantic, IndieWire, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Shadow And Act, Variety, Vulture. Sundance Institute recognizes critical support from the State of Utah as Festival Host State. The support of these organizations helps offset the Festival’s costs and sustain the Institute’s year-round programs for independent artists. sundance.org/festival

Sundance Institute

As a champion and curator of independent stories for the stage and screen, Sundance Institute provides and preserves the space for artists in film, theatre, film composing, and digital media to create and thrive.

Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, the Institute’s signature Labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally. Sundance Collab, a digital community platform, brings artists together to learn from each other and Sundance Advisors and connect in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress. The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discover original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling. Sundance Institute has supported such projects as Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, On The Record, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, One Child Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, City So Real, Top of the Lake, Between the World & Me, Wild Goose Dreams and Fun Home. Join Sundance Institute on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

