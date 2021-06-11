SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL WILL RETURN IN PERSON AND ANNOUNCES 2022 DATES

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival presented by UGG® will be happening LIVE March 2 – March 12, 2022. Official events including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout the city, including at the historic Arlington Theatre.

“After more than a year of staring at screens from home, SBIFF is chomping at the bit to welcome everyone back to Santa Barbara for collective experiences and engaging face-to-face interactions about cinema!” says Roger Durling, SBIFF’s Executive Director.

Last year, SBIFF’s executed an elaborate build-out of two beachside drive-in theatres, debuting 47 world premieres and 37 U.S. premieres, with honorary awards bestowed on Bill Murray, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Riz Ahmed, Maria Bakalova, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Andra Day, Sidney Flanigan, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Zendaya, and Delroy Lindo. With the anticipation of the in-person live experience coming back to film festivals, organizers are expecting A-list guests to once again ascend on Santa Barbara, making it a must-stop location on the awards circuit, delivering an unprecedented number of films, many of them World and US premieres. The film lineup and schedule will be announced in February 2022.

Over the past 36 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the world attracting 100,000+ attendees throughout the week. Funds raised through the festival directly support SBIFF’s year-round free programs that serve over 18,000 people.

Passes for the 2022 Festival will be on sale in August. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org

Like this: Like Loading...