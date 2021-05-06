NEW ANNOUNCEMENT! #TCMFF MARTIN SCORSESE ON TCM AND HBO MAX

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The legendary director and cinephile Martin Scorcese will join the TCM Classic Film Festival on TCM and HBO Max for two special introductions, with his Oscar-nominated gangster drama GOODFELLAS (1990) in the Classics Curated by TCM hub on HBO Max and MEAN STREETS (1973) on TCM airing tonight, May 6, at 11:15 PM ET.

Both TCM and HBO Max networks are screening tonight’s Opening Night film at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT — with the 60th-anniversary screening of “West Side Story” (1961) with new and exclusive interviews with the film’s stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn.

The 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival runs through Sunday, May 9, on two virtual venues: the TCM network and the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on HBO Max.

While the respective lineups are complementary, they are also different. Access to the TCM lineup can be found here. Access to the HBO Max lineup of movies can be found here.

Tune in to Ben Mankiewicz’s introductory video with tips and tricks on How To Fest! In addition, check out the TCM How To Guide!

