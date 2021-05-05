TCM Classic Film Festival Starts Tomorrow

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival begins tomorrow – Thursday, May 6 – and runs through Sunday, May 9, at two virtual venues: the TCM network and the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on HBO Max.

While the respective lineups are complementary, they are also different. Access to the TCM lineup can be found here. Access to the HBO Max lineup of movies can be found here.

Both TCM and HBO Max networks are screening the festival’s Opening Night film on Thursday, May 6, at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT — with the 60th-anniversary screening of “West Side Story” (1961) with new and exclusive interviews with the film’s stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn.

“Curating the Classics” was held this afternoon and had the distinctive feel of the traditional TCM Classic Film Festival Press Conference. *(Pictured top to bottom are some of the curators, Ben Mankiewicz, Anne King, Genevieve Magillucuddy, Dextor Fedor, and Susane Fedor. Not pictured Charlie Tabesh and one other.)

This year’s festival seems to be hitting all the marks. Last year’s initial festival cancellation felt like the doomsday device had been activated only to be annihilated with a pivot that pushed the first major film festival into virtual space. Personally, last year’s edition was a thrill ride and from the architecture in place, this year’s festival appears headed to a place where we won’t need cars!

So, tune in to the TCM network and/or HBO Max for four fantastic days featuring a curated selection of films reflecting a broad spectrum of classic movies – each surrounded by new interviews, special presentations, archival content, and clips from past TCM Classic Film Festivals. The HBO Max films will remain available throughout the month of May.

Check out the How to Fest Guide for all the tips and tricks to navigating this year’s festival – found here: TCM-CFF_HowToGuide

Until next time, I look forward to seeing you at the movies!

