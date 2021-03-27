Noteworthy Performances Dot 2021 Santa Barbara Virtuosos

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian), and Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie) are set to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuosos Award presented by UGG®, on Saturday, April 3rd, during the festival.

The Virtuosos Award is an honor created to recognize a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in film have elevated them into the national cinematic dialogue. The tribute will be moderated for the 11th year by Turner Classic Movies host and IMDb special correspondent host Dave Karger.

“Even though the movie industry was turned upside down in 2020, this year’s impressive—and international—roster of Virtuosos proves that there is still a great deal of exciting rising talent delivering wonderful work. I can’t wait to gather this phenomenal group and introduce them to the Santa Barbara audience,” says Dave Karger.

The last two year’s Virtuosos have included Awkwafina, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Aldis Hodge, George MacKay, Florence Pugh, Taylor Russell, Yalitza Aparicio, Sam Elliott, Elsie Fisher, Claire Foy, Richard E. Grant, Thomasin McKenzie, John David Washington, and Steven Yeun.

The 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, presented by UGG, will take place March 31st through April 10th, 2021, online and at two free ocean-front drive-in theatres. More information, festival passes, and tickets are available at www.sbiff.org.

(Sourced from SBIFF news release)

