Passes Now on Sale for Mountainfilm Online

Posted by Larry Gleeson

$100 early bird passes to Mountainfilm Online available until March 15

After welcoming over 9,000 attendees — the highest number in Mountainfilm history — to the online festival last year, Mountainfilm plans to once again bring films to couches and campervans around the world in 2021. Passes to the online festival, which will run May 31–June 6, are now available at Mountainfilm.org at early bird rates.

“We had incredible success expanding Mountainfilm’s reach and impact with last year’s online festival. When the feedback started rolling in, first it was that we had captured that ‘Mountainfilm feeling’ and second, that our audience wanted us to offer the online festival every year,” said Executive Director Sage Martin, who also notes that just like in years past, the 2021 lineup will bring diverse voices and life-changing perspectives to viewers through film and speaker series.

The 2021 online festival pass includes access to Mountainfilm’s carefully curated selection of films and speakers — all streamable from your living room during the seven-day festival. For a limited time, you can pick up an individual pass for $100 or a household pass for $200. The individual pass provides access for one viewer, while the household pass is meant for multiple viewers tuning in from one location. Both passes are available at their early bird pricing until March 15 after which they’ll increase by $50 — becoming $150 for an individual pass and $250 for a household pass.

Those looking to join Mountainfilm for just a film or two can pick up single program tickets for $15 each, while those interested in offering further support to Mountainfilm during this difficult era can purchase an Ama Dablam or Patron pass, which will include special online festival benefits.

“As Mountainfilm works to navigate these challenging times we’re offering two donor passes, the Ama Dablam and Patron pass, as a way for attendees to receive additional benefits, while also supporting Mountainfilm’s mission,” said Martin.

Mountainfilm also hopes to offer a few extremely limited outdoor screenings in Telluride over Memorial Day weekend — May 28–31 — dependent on the state of the virus come May. Either way, the 2021 Mountainfilm Online festival will be broadcast to living rooms around the world from May 31–June 6.

(Sourced from Mounatinfilm Press release)

