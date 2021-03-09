Posted by Larry Gleeson

PRESS RELEASE

The 2021 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

moves Surf Nite Drive-in event

from tomorrow to Thursday due to rain

San Luis Obispo, CA (March 9, 2021) – The 27th Annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival has announced that their Surf Nite drive-in presentation has been moved to Thursday, March 11 due to expected rainfall tomorrow. Doors will open on Thursday at 6:30PM and the film presentation will begin at 7:30PM.

Perhaps the popular film festival’s most well-known and signature event, the Surf Nite celebration, which will be held at the Sunset Drive-in (255 Elks Lane) will be one of two in-person events -including a presentation of works by local and Cal Poly filmmakers at SLO Brew Rock (855 Aerovista Lane) taking place on Thursday for the film festival alongside its virtual online film screenings.

San Luis Obispo Film Festival Director Skye McLennan said, “We have been monitoring the weather patterns for awhile now and knew there was the potential for rain tomorrow, so we were braced for the potential need to push it to Thursday. A large crowd, as always, is expected and the latest forecast has inspired us to make this move so as to not dampen everyone’s enthusiasm for enjoying the great surfing films and atmosphere with the classic cars and fun energy that Surf Nite is known for.”

THE ENDLESS SUMMER

SLO Film Fest’s one-of-a-kind surfing film event at the Sunset Drive-In will feature a double feature of Brent Storm’s new WHITE RHINO and Bruce Brown’s all-time surfing classic THE ENDLESS SUMMER (1965). WHITE RHINO features the surfers and the photographers who followed them during three historic swells hitting the beaches of the South Pacific in 2011-12. Brown’s THE ENDLESS SUMMER, which follows two young surfers chasing the perfect wave, may be the most iconic surfing documentary ever made. Surf Nite will also include the traditional appearance of some classic 60’s surfing autos to add to the atmosphere of what could be called the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” for the surfing film lover.

Passes are now on sale and information on the film festival can be found at https://slofilmfest.org.

ABOUT SAN LUIS OBISPO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Located half-way between Los Angeles and San Francisco, San Luis Obispo’s laid-back vibe and serene natural beauty is the perfect setting for this highly regarded annual film celebration. Filmmakers rave about the warmth and attentiveness that is so much a part of the SLO Film fest experience, as does the swelling tide of industry pros and film critics who are fast discovering the film festival’s thoughtful audiences and unique programming sensibility.

PRESS CONTACT

John Wildman

Wildworks PR, (323) 600-3165

FilmsGoneWild.com

jswildman@hotmail.com,

Like this: Like Loading...