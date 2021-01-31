Day 4 from Sundance Film Festival

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Looks like another event-filled day at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

DAY 4: FREE TALKS & EVENTS & WHAT NOT TO MISS

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Sundance Dailies special guests Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein (How It Ends). Presented by Acura

9:30 – 10:15 a.m.

Cinema Café with Rebecca Hall and Robin Wright 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Artist Meetup: Artistic Process as a Form of Catharsis. Featuring Ciara Lacey in conversation with Adam Piron. Join and engage in conversation around technical and philosophical topics affecting the storytelling field.

3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Filmmakers often need legal advice about intellectual property – particularly fair use of archival materials, and releases from subjects and locations – as they craft their films. These issues may become especially confounding as filmmakers prepare applications for insurance or begin to answer questions from potential distributors.

While researching their projects, filmmakers may find critical information, such as body camera footage, 911 tapes, and other government records, through public records requests. Successfully navigating public records laws can help filmmakers obtain the records they need

4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Black speculative fiction and historiography, Afrofuturism, and utopian/dystopian visions speak to an enduring, evolving, and vibrant storytelling sensibility. They also speak to the many generations of Black artists whose practice and work—across music, cinema, literature, design, fashion, and other arts—re-envision the future. A group of artists reflects on storytelling forms that reframe Black experiences through imagined or alternative narratives connecting the people, technology, culture, and collective memory of the African diaspora. Presented by Netflix

HIGHLIGHTS FROM FESTIVAL VILLAGE: Main Street

Park City’s Main Street has always been the beating heart of the Festival. As we’ve reimagined the Festival with 2021 in mind, Main Street is as vital as ever in providing our online audience with the chance to experience exciting conversations, events, and other unexpected surprises together. Park City’s Main Street has always been the beating heart of the Festival. As we’ve reimagined the Festival with 2021 in mind, Main Street is as vital as ever in providing our online audience with the chance to experience exciting conversations, events, and other unexpected surprises together.

Sunday Brunch With ‘Seen’ Black Filmmakers | 11:00a.m. MT

Talent: Chef Lazarus LynchJoin Blackhouse and its Presenting Sponsor, Facebook, for a brunch celebrating the SEEN Black Filmmakers program and featuring Black chefs to help you cook from your home. Join Blackhouse and its Presenting Sponsor, Facebook, for a brunch celebrating the SEEN Black Filmmakers program and featuring Black chefs to help you cook from your home. Take a “seat” at one of the virtual brunch tables hosted by some of the Future Filmmakers and designed to create community while recreating the feeling of being back on Main Street in Park City, Utah with all of your friends from the Blackhouse. Presented by Blackhouse

Spotlight on My Name is Pauli Murray | 1:30 p.m. MT

Talent: Filmmakers Claudia Raschke, Julie Cohen, and Cinque NorthernJoin cinematographer Claudia Raschke, director Julie Cohen, and editor Cinque Northern as they take us behind the scenes of My Name Is Pauli Murray, shot on the EOS C300 Mark II. Learn how they were able to interlace Murray’s writings, photographs, and audio recordings, along with newly discovered footage and interviews to tell the illuminating story of Pauli Murray; a lawyer, Black activist, feminist, poet, and priest. Presented by Canon Join cinematographer Claudia Raschke, director Julie Cohen, and editor Cinque Northern as they take us behind the scenes of, shot on the EOS C300 Mark II. Learn how they were able to interlace Murray’s writings, photographs, and audio recordings, along with newly discovered footage and interviews to tell the illuminating story of Pauli Murray; a lawyer, Black activist, feminist, poet, and priest. Presented by Canon

Together Together with Queer House | 2:30 p.m. MT

Talent: Filmmaker Nikole Beckwith, Actors Ed Helms and Patti Harrison, moderator Anthony Ramos (Head of Talent, GLAAD)Join Queer House for a conversation with the cast of the Sundance film TOGETHER TOGETHER, debuting in the U.S. Dramatic Competition. GLAAD’s Head of Talent, Anthony Ramos, will chat with writer/director Nikole Beckwith, Ed Helms, and Patti Harrison. Presented by GLAAD + OUTFEST Join Queer House for a conversation with the cast of the Sundance film, debuting in the U.S. Dramatic Competition. GLAAD’s Head of Talent, Anthony Ramos, will chat with writer/director Nikole Beckwith, Ed Helms, and Patti Harrison. Presented by GLAAD + OUTFEST

Porter & Salima Koroma. Moderated by Lauren Domino | 5:00p.m. MT

Talent: Filmmakers Dawn Porter, Salima Koroma, and Lauren Domino In partnership with Brown Girls Doc Mafia, CNN Films is proud to present ‘Movies with Meaning: A Conversation with film directors Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble; The Way I See It) and Salima Koroma (DREAMLAND: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street),’ moderated by producer and writer, Lauren Domino (Time). Presented by CNN Films In partnership with Brown Girls Doc Mafia, CNN Films is proud to present ‘Movies with Meaning: A Conversation with film directors Dawn Porter () and Salima Koroma (),’ moderated by producer and writer, Lauren Domino (). Presented by CNN Films

Be sure to check out the rest of Festival Village and what is happening in our Artist Lounge and around the country from conversations and events programmed from the Satellite Screens

Like this: Like Loading...