Sundance Institute Producers Awards: PHILLY D.A. Co-Creator Nicole Salazar Receives Award for Nonfiction Filmmaking

Salazar is co-creator and producer of Philly D.A., a groundbreaking docuseries inside the office of Philadelphia District Attorney and unapologetic reformer Larry Krasner, which will premiere its first two episodes at the Sundance Film Festival in the Premieres section on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 PM MT. The full eight-part series will premiere on PBS’s Emmy-Award winning documentary anthology series, Independent Lens, later this year.

Salazar said: “After working so hard to gain access to these rooms where decisions were being made that impacted the lives of so many people, we realized that we had the opportunity to bring the public into an institution they had never gotten to really see before. I am honored to be recognized with this award and would like to thank the Sundance Institute and Amazon Studios Producers, my fellow filmmakers Ted Passon and Yoni Brook, Lois Vossen, everyone who participated in this project and trusted us in telling their stories.