Sundance 2021: Day 2

As we all struggle with the challenges of adapting to the Sundance-built, all-digital, online platform the efforts are paying off as we overcome the obstacles and minute bumps in the robust infrastructure. With that being said here are some most excellent events happening on Day 2 at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival:

Sundance Dailies | 9:00 a.m. MT

Talent: Tabitha Jackson (Sundance Film Festival Director) and John Cooper (Emeritus Director, Sundance Film Festival); The Sparks Brothers director Edgar Wright, and Ron Mael and Russell Mael (Sparks). The Sundance Dailies will take place live each morning with host Tabitha Jackson, special correspondent John Cooper, and an assortment of special guests and some of the highlights you need to know about the festival of the day ahead featuring artist interviews, witty banter, free inspiration, and radical ideas. It’s the Sundance way of being together, even when we’re apart. Presented by Acura.

Cinema Café: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson & Shaka King | 10:30 a.m. MT

Talent: Directors Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)) and Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah), moderator Hannah Giorgis (Staff Writer, The Atlantic). A culture of conversation with featured guests and thought-provoking insights.

The Big Conversation: The Past Is Present: A Personal Journey Through Race, History and Filmmaking | 1:00p.m. MT

Talent: Filmmaker Raoul Peck and Tabitha Jackson (Sundance Film Festival Director). “History is not the past, it’s the present.” James Baldwin’s words reverberate throughout Raoul Peck’s work, his activism, and his remarkable filmmaking career. Peck joins Festival director Tabitha Jackson in a conversation about white supremacy, history, creative expression, and his personal journey from the Academy Award-nominated I Am Not Your Negro to his upcoming work Exterminate All the Brutes, which interrogates over 600 years of history— from the Native American genocide to the systemized enslavement of Africans, to Hitler’s extermination of the European Jews—a history to which our present is inextricably bound. Don’t miss this one!

Stay tuned for more as this film festival is just getting started!

