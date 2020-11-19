Teaser Trailer for 2021 Sundance Film Festival Released

Advertisements

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Sundance Institute yesterday debuted the 2021 teaser trailer – with a look back at some iconic discoveries from decades of the Festival, including snippets from films that Sundance has premiered over the years and testimony from the likes of Ava DuVernay, Aubrey Plaza, and Eva Longoria about how every year, we come together as a community to explore the boldest new independent work.

While you’re here check out the brand-new, dedicated online home, festival.sundance.org, alongside a countdown clock, a brief note from new Festival Director Tabitha Jackson, and a link to the all-new 2021 Festival Merch Store, we hope that the trailer will lead you — and all lovers of film, creativity, and storytelling — to get excited for the Festival!

Stay tuned for more on the upcoming 2021 Sundance Film Festival!

(Sourced from Sundance News)