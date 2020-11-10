AFM: MARIO LOPEZ and TONY ALVA’s OLLIE Skates into World Market Premiere

Advertisements

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Film Mode Entertainment’s OLLIE, Starring MARIO LOPEZ and TONY ALVA,

Skates into its AFM World Market Premiere LOS ANGELES (November 10, 2020) – Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment announces the acquisition and AFM world market premiere of the live-action, animated family comedy, OLLIE. The new feature film, now in development stars Mario Lopez (Saved By The Bell) and world-renowned skateboarder, musician, and entrepreneur Tony Alva, one of the original members of the Z-Boys. A skateboarding bulldog, the legendary Tony Alva, talking dogs, all wrapped up in a family film. Get the popcorn machine ready! We’re excited about how things are coming together and can’t wait for audiences to get a chance to join in on the fun.” Said Lopez. “We’re thrilled to be working with Mario, Tony, and such an amazingly talented and diverse team on Ollie,” said Epstein. “This exciting, comedic and adventurous film has all of the components to be a major hit with viewers of all ages across the world. We look forward to introducing this very special project to the global marketplace and fans everywhere.” OLLIE is about CJ, a 13-year-old boy, who is having a tough time getting by at his local skatepark. His life takes a dramatic, adventurous, and positive turn when he is befriended by Ollie, a skateboarding bulldog who was just fired from his watchdog job. The two band together and use Ollie’s incredible talent to save the family business. Lopez will produce as well as provide the voice for Ollie.

Both Lopez and Alva have amassed major followings from dedicated fans all over the world. Lopez is best known for his iconic, starring role on Saved by the Bell and as a celebrated anchor, host, and reporter for top-rated news entertainment shows like The Talk, Access Hollywood, and Access Daily, with hundreds of credits to his name in film, television and on Broadway.

Alva, known across the globe as a legendary and pioneering skateboarder, is ranked in the top 10 of the most influential skateboarders of all time, was one of the originators of vertical skateboarding, and an original member of the infamous Zephyr Competition Skateboarding Team, also known as the Z-Boys. He is featured in the documentary on Santa Monica and Venice Beach skate culture DOGTOWN AND Z-BOYS which was fictionalized into the hit feature film LORDS OF DOGTOWN featuring a star-studded cast that includes Heath Ledger, Nikki Reid, Emile Hirsch, and Victor Rasuk.

Also producing is Mark Roberts via Roberts/David Films, along with Lorena David. Clay Epstein is executive producing.

Roberts teamed up with Lopez to produce both The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia for Netflix (2020) and Feliz NaviDAD, a Christmas movie about a single father, for Lifetime Television premiering in their holiday line up on November 21, 2020. Most recently Roberts completed a documentary about the life of Painter/Activist Carlos Almaraz, Carlos Almaraz / Playing With Fire (Netflix), as well as Love and Betrayal on the Force, a true crime documentary (streaming on AMAZON).

Film Mode Entertainment is representing the world on OLLIE.

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity, and distribution company, focusing on commercially driven feature films of all genres and budget sizes. Film Mode represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, with the aim of helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. Film Mode’s recent titles include CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth, and Alexis Bledel, HOOKING UP starring Brittany Snow, Sam Richardson and Vivica A. Fox, STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier, and DREAMKATCHER starring Radha Mitchell, Lin Shaye, and Henry Thomas.

Previous releases include SUGAR MOUNTAIN starring Jason Momoa, and THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring Academy Award nominee James Caan. Film Mode accelerated their growth and expanded their capabilities by entering into a partnership with SCREEN MEDIA, representing their catalog of more than 600 titles, including WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance, and MONSTER, starring Charlize Theron who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress for the film. The company also has its own distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Film Mode is based in Beverly Hills, CA.

(Source: Press release provided by Lon Haber, Lon Haber & Co.)