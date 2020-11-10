AFM: Jason Isaac’s RAINFALL First Look Footage

Advertisements

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Film Mode Entertainment Presents First Look Footage of Ken Jeong, Temuera Morrison,

Daniel Gillies and Jason Isaacs’ RAINFALL

LOS ANGELES (November 10, 2020) – Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment announces the AFM market premiere with first-look footage of the highly anticipated sci-fi action epic adventure RAINFALL, starring Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman, The Mandalorian – on Disney+ ), Daniel Gillies (The Originals) and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter series of films, The OA, The Death of Stalin, The Patriot, Black Hawk Down). The film is produced by Carly & Carmel Imrie (Occupation, Red Billabong) and American co-executive producer Todd Williams (The Nun, Alex and Me).

“We are very excited to be presenting what some outlets have already dubbed to be one of the most ambitious Australian films ever attempted. This film is a lot of fun and will take the audience on an intense and emotional ride from beginning to end. Rainfall is loud and proud!” Said Carly and Carmel Imrie. Film Mode Entertainment is representing worldwide rights on RAINFALL outside of Australia and New Zealand. RAINFALL is currently in final post-production.

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity and distribution company, focusing on commercially driven feature films of all genres and budget sizes. Film Mode represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, with the aim of helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. Film Mode’s recent titles include CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, HOOKING UP starring Brittany Snow, Sam Richardson and Vivica A. Fox, STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier, and DREAMKATCHER starring Radha Mitchell, Lin Shaye, and Henry Thomas. Previous releases include SUGAR MOUNTAIN starring Jason Momoa, and THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring Academy Award nominee James Caan. Film Mode accelerated their growth and expanded their capabilities by entering into a partnership with SCREEN MEDIA, representing their catalogue of more than 600 titles, including WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance, and MONSTER, starring Charlize Theron who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress for the film. The company also has its own distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Film Mode is based in Beverly Hills, CA.

(Source: Press release provided by Lon Haber, Lon Haber & Co.)