SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL SHIFTS DATES TO MARCH 31 – APRIL 10, 2021

Posted By Larry Gleeson

SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES DATE SHIFT TO MARCH 31 – APRIL 10, 2021 FOR 36TH ANNUAL EVENT

SANTA BARBARA, CA (June 17, 2020) – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), presented by UGG®, today announced a shift in dates for the 36th annual event, which will now take place from March 31 – April 10, 2021.

The festival, which typically occurs in January, has adjusted its 2021 dates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern for the health and well-being of the community. This shift from the previously announced dates (January 27 – February 6, 2021) recognizes the impact the global pandemic has had on the film community and beyond.

“Like so many other prestigious ceremonies and events, we’ve had to adjust our plans in this extremely unprecedented era,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling. “There has never been a more critical time to celebrate cinema and its ability to get us through extremely challenging circumstances, whether on a personal level or on a global scale, by keeping us entertained, informed and inspired.”

SBIFF will once again bring 200+ films featuring over 120 world and US premieres, industry panels, celebrity tributes, and educational and free community programs to Santa Barbara, with screenings and events held throughout the city, including the Arlington and Lobero Theatres.

Last year’s 35th annual festival included nightly tributes honoring artists including Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Laura Dern, Bong Joon-ho, Aldis Hodge, George MacKay, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Taron Egerton, Awkwafina, Florence Pugh, Taylor Russell, and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, festival passes, and packages, please visit www.sbiff.org.

*Featured photo: Writer/Director Vanessa Filho on the 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival Red Carpet for the U.S. Premiere of Baby Face, starring Marion Cotillard and Ayline Aksoy-Etaix. (Photo credit: Larry Gleeson)

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 35 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000 attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.

SBIFF continues its commitment to education and the community throughout many free educational programs and events. In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

(Source: Press release provided by Blair Bender, Sunshine Sachs)

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...