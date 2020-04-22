Posted by Larry Gleeson

Jessica Chastain announces today’s AFI Movie Club selection Moonstruck starring Cher and Nicolas Cage.

INTERESTING FACTS

MOONSTRUCK won three Academy Awards® — Best Actress in a Leading Role (Cher), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Olympia Dukakis) and Best Screenplay (John Patrick Shanley).

The production included a prop moon – dubbed “Wendy” – which was made out of 196 fey lights attached to a giant cherry picker. The prop, invented by British cinematographer David Watkin, depicted the moon rising at night and was also perched over the set, illuminating cast members.

The original title of MOONSTRUCK was THE BRIDE AND THE WOLF. However, director Norman Jewison thought it sounded like a horror film, much to writer John Patrick Shanley’s chagrin.

A real, working bakery was used in the filming of MOONSTRUCK. During production, the owner insisted on keeping his business open so he could continue to fill orders and bake 5,000 loaves of bread a day.

Principal photography on MOONSTRUCK concluded on February 13, 1987 – coincidentally the night of a full moon.

Cher urged Norman Jewison to cast Nicolas Cage after seeing his performance in PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED.

Nicolas Cage’s memorable performance during the “I lost my hand” speech was inspired by watching Rudolf Klein-Rogge in Fritz Lang’s METROPOLIS.

The movie doesn't end at the credits. Engage with your family, friends and others like you who love the movies. Check out the AFI Movie Club Discussion Questions for this movie

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS

-What did you think of the film’s representation of a New York Italian family?

-How is MOONSTRUCK an unconventional romantic comedy? How does Loretta (Cher) diverge from the normal archetype for a leading lady in a romcom?

-What are the moments that made you laugh out loud the hardest?

-Why do you think Loretta (Cher) and Johnny (Nicolas Cage) are so attracted to one another?

-How does the film use music both in its iconic opening and in the opera scene?

-What is your favorite line in the movie?

-How would you rate MOONSTRUCK?

About AFI Movie Club

I hope the AFI Movie Club brings some inspiration and entertainment during this uncertain time. AFI has created a global, virtual gathering of those who love the movies where each day’s film – announced by a special guest – is accompanied by fun facts, family-friendly discussion points and material from the AFI Archive to bring the viewing experience to life. As a non-profit, AFI Movie Club is a member-powered organization, dependent upon the support of its movie fans. To support AFI Movie Club please consider becoming a member or donating.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation’s spirits by bringing artists and audiences together – even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing the Movie of the Day. Audiences can “gather” at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.

(Sourced from AFI NEWS Release)

