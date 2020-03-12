Orion Pictures BAD TRIP In Theaters Everywhere on April 17, 2020

Posted by Larry Gleeson
From a producer of JACKASS and BAD GRANDPA, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.
Bad Trip stars Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin. The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai from the minds of Dan Curry, Kitao Sakurai, and André – and produced by André, Jeff Tremaine, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer.
BAD TRIP
Release: April 17, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Starring: Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Michaela Conlin
Directed by: Kitao Sakurai
Produced by: Eric André, Jeff Tremaine, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer
