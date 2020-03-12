BLOODSHOT with Vin Diesel opens Thursday

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Based on the bestselling comic book, Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is an elite soldier recently killed in action, brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins he’s an unstoppable force – the strongest warrior the corporation has ever created – and able to heal instantly. But in upgrading his body, the company is also manipulating his mind and memories. As he begins to remember his past life, Ray isn’t sure what’s real and what’s not – but he’s determined to take back control.

Directed By:

David S.F. Wilson

Story by:

Jeff Wadlow

Screenplay by:

Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer

Based on:

The Valiant Comic Book

Produced by:

Neal H. Moritz

Toby Jaffe

Dinesh Shamdasani

Vin Diesel

Executive Producers:

Dan Mintz

Louis G. Friedman

Yu Dong

Jeffrey Chan

Rita LeBlanc

Buddy Patrick

Matthew Vaughn

Cast:

Vin Diesel

Eiza Gonzalez

Sam Heughan

Toby Kebbell

and Guy Pearce

Bloodshot has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for intense sequences of violence, some suggestive material, and language. The film will be released in theaters nationwide on March 13, 2020.

