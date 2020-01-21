WELLHAUS BECOMES FIRST MULTI-DAY PROGRAM DURING FILM FESTIVALS IN PARK CITY TO GO “ZERO-WASTE”

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Activation Adds Sponsors, Event Programs to Multi-Venue Roster

January 20, 2019 (Park City, UT)— WELLHAUS, the new health, wellness and CBD/cannabis-focused event platform from event industry veterans Axcess Entertainment, is pleased to announce that their second-annual activation during 2020’s Sundance/Slamdance film festivals in Park City, UT will be going zero-waste. A zero-waste event follows sustainable practices to send the least possible (approaching zero) amount of waste to landfills. Recycling, reusing items, and reducing waste are all important components of a zero-waste event. In addition to the zero-waste initiative, new panels, parties and partnerships have been added.

Located in the heart of historic Main Street, WELLHAUS has partnered with three local venues to create a first-ever multi-location brand experience at the Festival: the WELLHAUS Spa Experience at the PuraVida Spa at Sky & Main Hotel (201 Heber Street at Main); the WELLHAUS Café Experience offering complimentary organic coffees and healthy snacks at the Main Street Deli (525 Main Street) and the WELLHAUS Lounge at the brand-new Old Town Cellars (OTC, 408 Main Street) from January 24th through 27th during the festivals’ kick-off weekend. The Wellhaus Spa will additionally offer unique health & wellness services for the duration of the festival week, through February 2nd.

Joining the WELLHAUS Lounge as its resident DJ during the festivals to provide world-class entertainment for all events will be DJ Lavelle Dupree, one half of famous EDM duo Scooter & Lavelle. Recently voted the #1 DJ in San Diego, Lavelle has performed for crowds all across the globe and at notable music events such as Coachella and Winter Music Conference in addition to residencies in Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Diego and Park City.

Presenting Sponsor The Erba Verde Group (EVG) is a company with the global vision and leadership to become the future of legal cannabis. EVG is focused on early-stage investments, distribution, ancillary businesses and digital solutions in the emerging cannabis market. Erbe Verde is an end-to-end player in the cannabis, hemp and CBD space, involved in cultivation, extraction, R&D, product development, and distribution. WELLHAUS seeks to embody the Group’s ethos—as well as those of their other sponsors and partners—by implementing a series of unique programming and hospitality activations throughout the duration of Sundance, each aimed to educate and entertain the public and the festival community on the rapidly growing cannabis and CBD movement and wider health and wellness industries.

Joining EVG is BRIC’S Milano (https://bricstore.com). Established in 1952 in Florence, Italy by Mario Briccola, BRIC’S has been handcrafting travel bags and fine leather goods for over 60 years. Today BRIC’S is located in the beautiful Lake Como region of northern Italy, and with the motto, “happiness is packing for your next adventure,” the brand is currently owned and operated by Mario’s sons, daughters and grandchildren. This new generation carries on the family values, workmanship, and pride that was Mario’s original vision. BRIC’S Milano luxury pieces will be distributed with an array of Erba Verde Group and WELLHAUS health, wellness, hydration and CBD products to form a WELLHAUS “festival survival kit” for select media and celebrities attending the festival.

SEED Us Society [https://seedussociety.com], in conjunction with WELLHAUS, invites you into the conversation around self-awareness, the experience marketplace and the importance of an impact society. The SEED team, led by renowned conscious entrepreneurs Brandi Veil and Amanda Manares, will host an afternoon experience in mind, body and soul connection featuring keynote speakers, impact investors, community builders, a sound bath exercise, movement and networking, including a talk led by Theodore Adams III, Stan Lee Foundation co-founder, among others.

When it debuted last year, WELLHAUS was the first fully integrated health, wellness and ancillary product concept house during the festival, marking a departure from the typical mainstream consumer brand sponsor activations. Featuring the Wellhaus Lounge at OTC with exciting experiential and hospitality activations daily, WELLHAUS will host film premieres, dinners, receptions, daytime experiential activities, happy hours and panel discussions on cannabis in Hollywood and other topics. WELLHAUS will mix this programming with events in support of official competition films and leading filmmakers at the festival, to provide a truly integrated and unique Main Street experience. Select activities at WELLHAUS will also be open to the festival-going public—making this one of the most sought-after and highly trafficked locations during the festival. Here is a sampling of activities (*open to pubic):

FRIDAY, January 24:

10:00am-7:00pm: Spa open by appointment for talent and media throughout festival / * open for public with daily bookings

2:00-5:00pm: Night House Junket

5:00-7:00pm: WELLHAUS Opening Party *

8:00-11:00pm: Cocktail Party for Night House cast/crew

SATURDAY, January 24:

10:00am-7:00pm: Spa open *

Noon-3:00pm: DAILY GRIT panels/cocktails

3:00pm-6:00pm: SEED mind/body/soul experience

7:30pm-9:30pm: Kirby Dick/Amy Ziering documentary party: On the Record

11:00pm-1am: Premiere Party for Save Yourselves cast/crew

SUNDAY, January 25:

10:00am-7:00pm: Spa open *

3:00-7:00pm: Asian Pacific Filmmaker’s Experience Part

8:00-10:00pm: Film Fatales annual festival party

Complementing the flagship Wellhaus Lounge is the Wellhaus Spa Experience, operating through the duration of the festivals at PuraVida Spa in the Main & Sky complex at 201 Heber Avenue (at Main Street) and featuring Erba Verde Group’s high-end CBD products woven into traditional Ayurvedic therapies. The Wellhaus Spa will offer full-range professional spa treatments to media, celebrities and the public by appointment daily.

WELLHAUS is wholly-owned and produced by Axcess Wellness, a division of Axcess Entertainment – a global leader in live event, festival and entertainment production for more than 17 years and producer of more than 500 individual film events worldwide. The concept debuted in 2019 with activations during Sundance and SXSW, and expects to tour throughout North America and internationally in 2020 with executions in Malibu, Coachella, Las Vegas, Austin, Toronto, Miami and New York. For more information follow @ThisIsWellhaus on Instagram and visit the Axcess Entertainment website.

About Erba Verde Group (EVG) A vertically integrated cannabis platform, EVG is comprised of a network of industry leaders and experienced operators and staff who ensure our products are the best they can be, from cultivation to production and into the market place. EVG has built a farm network from proven farmers in North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, and Oregon and is constantly expanding. Our production network is equipped with the latest in extraction technology. Our equipment extracts all cannabinoids, giving EVG the flexibility to produce any product the market wants. EVG has partnered with the industry’s top distribution companies which include marketing and creative specialists, dispensaries and logistics services. Please visit us at https://erbaverdegroup.com About BRIC’S Milano

Still family-owned for more than 60 years, the collections offered today result from a combination of research into new and traditional materials designed to meet the needs of today’s travelers. Modern amenities and styling combined with iconic silhouettes provide the best of both worlds. As BRIC’S continues to grow into a global brand it’s the core values of quality, artistry, attention to detail, Italian style, function, fashion, innovation, aesthetics, and durability, all backed by a family name that has helped BRIC’S grow into one of the premier luxury travel bag brands in the world. Please visit www.bricstore.com About SEED Us Society SEED Us is a society of impact investors and innovators who align through mission-driven projects and curated experiential, wellness events, which successfully aims to bring creatives, spiritualists, executives, musicians and industry thought leaders together to steward in the for-benefit economy.

Founder of Being Investments and creator of SEED Us Society Brandi Veil says “a society” that is focused on mission-driven impact can shift culture and impact the world for the better! SEED Us Society’s funding culture creates unique opportunities and experiences that cultivate change and is rewarding to the human spirit and the bottom-line. Health and wellness can be the drivers of the influence marketplace but first, you must experience it to have a cultural shift. If you can influence culture, you can influence the markets! Social Funding for GOOD! Join SEED Us Society today.

About Tyler’s Coffee

Tyler’s recommends drinking acid-free coffee for better health. They pride themselves on being the “only acid-free USDA-Certified Organic Coffee.” Tyler’s Coffee offers a healthier alternative for people suffering a variety of ailments from acid-related issues. Please visit https://www.tylerscoffees.com

(Source: Press release provided by Lucy Rendler Kaplan , Platform Group)

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...