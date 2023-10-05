WILD LIFE wraps The Ojai Film Society’s SHOOTING FOR THE STARS Summer Film Series!

PRESS RELEASE

The Ojai Film Society’s SHOOTING FOR THE STARS

wraps with mountain climbing adventure doc WILD LIFE



Summer Film Series closes successful

Free-to-the Public Film Series

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Ojai, CA (October 3, 2023) – The Ojai Film Society closes out this year’s edition of the organization’s popular Free-to-the-Public Summer Film Series this Friday, October 6 with Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s visually arresting documentary Wild Life.

Co-presented with Hotel El Roblar, the series kicked off with Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn Sundance hit Going Varsity in Mariachi on July 28 and followed with classics and beloved favorites (including The Princess Bride and Singin’ in the Rain), that movie fans, cinephiles, and families alike thrilled to in outdoor screenings at the Libbey Bowl (210 S. Signal Street) throughout the summer.

OFS Vice President, Nicholas Weissman, said, “We’ve been thrilled with the turnout to this year’s summer season at Libbey Bowl. We’ve had the twice the turnout of our previous year and it’s thanks to the support of this vibrant community – coming together to enjoy great films for free under the stars.”

Kris Tompkins in Wild Life

The Summer Film Series concludes on October 6 with Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi Wild Life, which follows conservationist Kris Tompkins on an epic, decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting. After falling in love in mid-life, Kris and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they’d helped pioneer – Patagonia, The North Face, and Espirit – and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina.

Vasquez and Osborn’s Sundance hit Going Varsity in Mariachi opened the series on July 28 with filmmakers Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn appearing in-person to introduce the screening. Rob Reiner’s beloved classic The Princess Bride (1987), Gurinder Chadha’s Blinded By The Light (2019), Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen’s the all-time musical favorite Singin’ in the Rain (1952), and Benh Zeitlin’s magical realism wonder Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) followed as the Ojai Summer Film Series deftly mixed classics, entertaining musicals, and big screen indie hits to the delight of their audiences.

For tickets for Friday’s screening, please go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ojai-film-society-49453718643, and more information on the Ojai Film Society can be found at: https://www.ojaifilmsociety.org/.

About the Ojai Film Society:

Founded in 1988, the mission of the Ojai Film Society is to present quality independent, foreign, documentary, and classic films to the Ojai Valley, outdoors, in community for free.

