Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Making World Premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Australian director, screenwriter, and producer Baz Luhrmann will be at the Cannes Film Festival to present the world premiere of his latest film, Elvis, along with Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge. Elvis will be released in North America on June 24, 2022, and worldwide from June 22, 2022.

Elvis focuses on the life and work of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), through the prism of his complex relationship with his mysterious manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker over more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to stardom to his unprecedented stardom, as America experiences major socio-cultural upheaval and loses its innocence. At the heart of this journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’ life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

A flamboyant filmmaker, Baz Luhrman is the only director to present two feature films at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival with Moulin Rouge! in 2001, selected in Competition, and Gatsby the Magnificent in 2013. In 1992, he caused a sensation at the 45th edition of the Festival with his first film Ballroom Dancing, screened in the Un Certain Regard section.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is being produced by Bazmark and The Jackal Group and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Picture worldwide.

