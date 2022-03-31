SCHMIGADOON! AFI Movie Club Pick of the Day

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Today’s AFI Movie Club selection is Schmigadoon!, an American musical comedy television series created by Cinco Paul and Ken Dario that parodies and pays homage to Golden Age musicals of the 1940s and 1950s. Cinco Paul also has written all the show’s songs.

The series is directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and stars an ensemble cast including Cecily Strong, Kristen Chenowith, Martin Short, and recent Academy-award winner, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), among others. Christopher Gattelli handled the choreography.

Cecily Strong also is credited as a series producer. Said Strong, “It turns out that when you stay with something for two years, they make you a producer. Strong was the first person cast in SCHMIGADOON!

Here is what the American Film Institute had to say about SCHMIGADOON! at the 2021 AFI Awards:

“SCHMIGADOON! explodes with joy and music and laughter – and contemporary cynicism. This candy-colored cocktail is hand-crafted by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, who have created an ebullient valentine to musicals by inviting even the most sardonic to see the world beyond the fog of Brigadoon. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key light up a glittering marquee of Broadway talent that power an insight into personal change through clever homage, catchy songs and bravura, show-stopping choreography.” -The American Film Institute, AFI AWARDS 2021

The series is available on Apple TV+ and premiered on July 16th, 2021.

Check out the official trailer where star Kristen Chenowith sings the showstopping “Tribulation” sing-a-long in one four-minute-long, continuous take!

About AFI Movie Club

AFI has created a global, virtual gathering of those who love the movies. As a non-profit, AFI Movie Club is a member-powered organization, dependent upon the support of its movie fans. To support AFI Movie Club please consider becoming a member or donating.

AFI Movie Club was launched as a free program to raise the nation’s spirits by bringing artists and audiences together. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day. Audiences can “gather” at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials.

(Source: AFI News Release)

