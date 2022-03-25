“And the Oscar® Goes To…” Episode One

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The first season of THE ACADEMY MUSEUM PODCAST, an LAist Studios co-production, hosted by film scholar Jacqueline Stewart, Chief Artistic and Programming Officer of the Academy Museum, launched today!

The Academy Awards have been a source of iconic cultural moments and Hollywood glamour since they began in 1929. The awards are more than a ceremony and often reflect and amplify the political, economic, and social issues of the time.

In each episode, film scholar Stewart interviews Hollywood stars, industry leaders, artisans, activists, and scholars and discusses the moments when history was made, and society was changed forever.

The show is an ​extension of Academy Museum exhibitions and programs and is a co-production with LAist Studios.

The first season, “And The Oscar® Goes To…”, is slated for ten episodes with an “Under-the-hood” look and exploration of the myriad of stories behind significant years of the Oscars — the wins, the surprises, and how the ceremonies impacted and reflected social and cultural movements.

The first episode, “2002: This Door Has Been Opened,” revisited the historic night when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win the Academy Award® for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in MONSTER’S BALL (2001).

Berry’s emotional speech closed out a night that was marked by a celebration of Black excellence: Sidney Poitier received a lifetime achievement award and Denzel Washington won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Training Day (2001).

Berry revealed to Stewart how she felt on a historic night and how Berry believes the win impacted her career. The episodic series include “revelatory interviews and in-depth conversations with Oscar winners, Academy Members, show hosts, producers, journalists, and scholars, as well as archival audio and exclusive content that will only be accessible through the podcast. “Not to give away any guests….but, Whoopi!

