Tom Cruise will be back at the Cannes Film Festival with TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Thirty years after his last trip to Cannes, Tom Cruise will be back at the Palais des festivals with Top Gun : Maverick, the 1986 cult film sequel, in which he portrays the fighter pilot “Maverick” Pete Mitchell.

Top Gun : Maverick is slated to make its world premiere at the 75th edition, before its theatrical release in France on May 25 and in the US on May 27!

In addition, prior to the Top Gun : Maverick premiere screening, Cruise will be honored with a career retrospective including a sit-down conversation with French TV Network Canal+ in Los Angeles correspondent/journalist Didier Allouch.

In May 1992, the actor introduced Ron Howard’s “Far and Away”, the closing film of the 45th Festival.

