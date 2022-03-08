Variety Artisans Award Presented to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Germaine Franco, Greig Fraser, Tamara Deverell and More @SBIFF

Posted by Larry Gleeson

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, GERMAINE FRANCO, GREIG FRASER, TAMARA DEVERELL, PETER SCIBERRAS, KELLY PORT, PAUL MASSEY, JACQUELINE WEST, BOB MORGAN, FREDERIC ASPIRAS AND GÖRAN LUNDSTROM ARE HONORED WITH VARIETY ARTISANS AWARD AT THE 37TH ANNUAL SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (March 7, 2022) – Day 6 of the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival presented by UGG featured the Variety Artisans Award honoring those nominated for an Academy Award in below-the-line categories. Cinephiles gathered together for Lin-Manuel Miranda (Song/ENCANTO), Germaine Franco (Score/ENCANTO), Greig Fraser (Cinematography/DUNE), Tamara Deverell (Production Design/NIGHTMARE ALLEY), Peter Sciberras (Editing/THE POWER OF THE DOG), Kelly Port (Visual Effects/SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME), Paul Massey (Sound/NO TIME TO DIE), Jacqueline West (Costume Design/DUNE), Bob Morgan (Costume Design/DUNE), Frederic Aspiras (Makeup/Hair/HOUSE OF GUCCI) and Göran Lundstrom (Makeup/Hair/HOUSE OF GUCCI) in a conversation led by Variety Senior Artisans Award Editor Jazz Tangcay.

Upcoming live conversations and tributes will include presentations to Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Benedict Cumberbatch. The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, presented by UGG®, will take place IN-PERSON through March 12, 2022. 200+ films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout Santa Barbara, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. This year’s lineup is available on SBIFF’s mobile app. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org.

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 36 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000+ attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film. In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

(Press release provided by Sunshine Sachs, Michell Tarangelo)

