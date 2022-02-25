SBIFF Announces Outstanding Directors and all Panelists!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Paul Thomas Anderson (LICORICE PIZZA), Kenneth Branagh (BELFAST), Jane Campion (THE POWER OF THE DOG), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (DRIVE MY CAR), and Steven Spielberg (WEST SIDE STORY) will receive the 2022 Outstanding Directors of the Year Award sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter at an in-person conversation about their respective films. Following one on one conversations, all the honorees will join in a panel discussion. The event will take place on Thursday, March 3rd at the historic Arlington Theatre, and will be moderated by Scott Feinberg.

SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling (Cr, Clint Weisman Studio) “The heart and soul of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival has always been the camaraderie and conversation emanating from its panels. After two years of virtual dialogues, it will definitely be thrilling and exhilarating to be in a room listening live to all of this incredible talent,” remarked SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling.

The Writers Panel will be in-person Saturday, March 5 @ 11:00 am, moderated by Anne Thompson. Panelists include:

Kenneth Branagh (BELFAST)

Siân Heder (CODA)

Adam McKay (DON’T LOOK UP)

Denis Villeneuve (DUNE)

Zach Baylin (KING RICHARD)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (THE LOST DAUGHTER)

Jane Campion (THE POWER OF THE DOG)

Eskil Vogt (THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD)

The Producers Panel will be in-person Saturday, March 5 @ 2:00 pm, moderated by Glenn Whipp. Panelists include all ten Best Picture Oscar-nominees:

Lauar Berwick (BELFAST)

Patrick Wachsberger (CODA)

Kevin Messick (DON’T LOOK UP)

Teruhisa Yamamoto (DRIVE MY CAR)

Mary Parent (DUNE)

Tim White (KING RICHARD)

Sara Murphy (LICORICE PIZZA)

J. Miles Dale (NIGHTMARE ALLEY)

Tanya Seghatchian (THE POWER OF THE DOG)

Rita Moreno (WEST SIDE STORY)

The inaugural Animation Panel will be an in-person Sunday, March 6 @ 11:00 am, moderated by Roger Durling and admission is FREE. Panelists include:

Charise Castro Smith – Co-Writer/Co-Director (ENCANTO)

Charlotte De Le Gournerie – Producer (FLEE)

Enrico Casarosa – Co-Writer/Director (LUCA)

Mike Rianda – Co-Writer/Co-Director (THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES)

Don Hall – Co-Director (RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON)

The Women’s Panel will be in-person Saturday, March 12 @ 11:00 am, moderated by Madelyn Hammond. Panelists include:

Jessica Kingdom – Director (ASCENSION)

Lynn Harris – Producer (KING RICHARD)

Diane Warren – Composer Oscar-Nominated Original Song “Somehow You Do”

Amber Richards – production design (THE POWER OF THE DOG)

Elizabeth Mirzaei – Director – Oscar-Nominated Short (THREE SONGS FOR BENAZIR)

The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, presented by UGG®, will take place in IN-PERSON from March 2 through March 12, 2022. 200+ films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout Santa Barbara, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. This year’s lineup is available on SBIFF’s mobile app. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org.

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 36 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000+ attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films including 100+ premieres representing over 60 countries, tributes, and panel discussions, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.

In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

(Sourced from SBIFF News)

Like this: Like Loading...