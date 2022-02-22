Posted by Larry Gleeson
The TCM Classic Film Festival is back! With a run slated for April 21-24, 2022, the festival will kick off April 21st with a 40th Anniversary screening of Steven Spielberg’s classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre. This year’s edition is centered around the theme, “All Together Now: Back To The Big Screen.”
In addition, comedian Lily Tomlin will be honored with a hand and footprint ceremony in the courtyard of the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre Imax® in Hollywood and Leonard Maltin, one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians, is being honored with the third Robert Osborne Award, “recognizing an individual who has helped keep the cultural heritage of classic film alive for future generations.”
TCM’s passion for classic movies has earned the respect of the world’s most admired directors, producers, writers, and actors. The TCM Classic Film Festival has attracted too many to name individually! Here is a sneak preview for this year:
ANNOUNCED 2022 SPECIAL GUESTS
KEVIN BACON – Actor
CRAIG BARRON – Visual Effects Artist
RICHARD BENJAMIN – Director, Actor
BEN BURTT – Sound Designer
TIM DALY – Actor
STEVE GUTTENBERG – Actor
LAWRENCE HILTON-JACOBS – Actor
KATHLEEN KENNEDY – Producer
LEONARD MALTIN – Film Critic and Historian
FRANK MARSHALL – Producer
MONT ALTO MOTION PICTURE ORCHESTRA
GARRETT MORRIS – Actor
PAUL REISER – Actor
MAGGIE RENZI – Producer, Actor
JOHN SAYLES – Director, Writer
MICHAEL SCHULTZ – Director
JANE SEYMOUR – Actor
STEVEN SPIELBERG – Director, Producer
MINK STOLE – Actor
LILY TOMLIN – Actor
GLYNN TURMAN – Actor
STEVEN WILLIAMS – Actor
Reuniting with fellow fans, the movies, the memories, the stars, and the glamour – it’s back live and in-person where it all began in Hollywood. Come and be a part of the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival, April 21-24! Information on passes is available HERE.
PASS HOLDER EXCLUSIVE: Club TCM
Exclusively for passholders*, Club TCM is a private locale in the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel where movie fans can gather to relax, meet new friends, and attend special presentations and events with many of our celebrity guests. Recreating the flavor of bygone Hollywood hotspots, Club TCM embodies true Hollywood glamour and is located in the Blossom Room—the site of the very first Academy Awards banquet.
ABOUT TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL
Held over four days in the heart of Hollywood, the TCM Classic Film Festival is a place where movie lovers from around the world can gather to experience classic movies as they were meant to be experienced: on the big screen, in some of the world’s most iconic venues, with the people who made them. Moreover, the TCM Classic Film Festival strives to be a place where a community of movie fans of all ages can share their love of classic movies with each other, make new friends and see films as they are seldom seen today.