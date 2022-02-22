Posted by Larry Gleeson

The TCM Classic Film Festival is back! With a run slated for April 21-24, 2022, the festival will kick off April 21st with a 40th Anniversary screening of Steven Spielberg’s classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre. This year’s edition is centered around the theme, “All Together Now: Back To The Big Screen.”

In addition, comedian Lily Tomlin will be honored with a hand and footprint ceremony in the courtyard of the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre Imax® in Hollywood and Leonard Maltin, one of the world’s most respected film critics and historians, is being honored with the third Robert Osborne Award, “recognizing an individual who has helped keep the cultural heritage of classic film alive for future generations.”

TCM’s passion for classic movies has earned the respect of the world’s most admired directors, producers, writers, and actors. The TCM Classic Film Festival has attracted too many to name individually! Here is a sneak preview for this year:

ANNOUNCED 2022 SPECIAL GUESTS

KEVIN BACON – Actor

CRAIG BARRON – Visual Effects Artist

RICHARD BENJAMIN – Director, Actor

BEN BURTT – Sound Designer

TIM DALY – Actor

STEVE GUTTENBERG – Actor

LAWRENCE HILTON-JACOBS – Actor

KATHLEEN KENNEDY – Producer

LEONARD MALTIN – Film Critic and Historian

FRANK MARSHALL – Producer

MONT ALTO MOTION PICTURE ORCHESTRA

GARRETT MORRIS – Actor

PAUL REISER – Actor

MAGGIE RENZI – Producer, Actor

JOHN SAYLES – Director, Writer

MICHAEL SCHULTZ – Director

JANE SEYMOUR – Actor

STEVEN SPIELBERG – Director, Producer

MINK STOLE – Actor

LILY TOMLIN – Actor

GLYNN TURMAN – Actor

STEVEN WILLIAMS – Actor

Reuniting with fellow fans, the movies, the memories, the stars, and the glamour – it’s back live and in-person where it all began in Hollywood. Come and be a part of the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival, April 21-24! Information on passes is available HERE.

PASS HOLDER EXCLUSIVE: Club TCM

Exclusively for passholders*, Club TCM is a private locale in the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel where movie fans can gather to relax, meet new friends, and attend special presentations and events with many of our celebrity guests. Recreating the flavor of bygone Hollywood hotspots, Club TCM embodies true Hollywood glamour and is located in the Blossom Room—the site of the very first Academy Awards banquet.

ABOUT TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL

Held over four days in the heart of Hollywood, the TCM Classic Film Festival is a place where movie lovers from around the world can gather to experience classic movies as they were meant to be experienced: on the big screen, in some of the world’s most iconic venues, with the people who made them. Moreover, the TCM Classic Film Festival strives to be a place where a community of movie fans of all ages can share their love of classic movies with each other, make new friends and see films as they are seldom seen today.

