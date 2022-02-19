Berlin International Film Festival Announces Panorama Audience Awards

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The Panorama Audience Awards Go to Baqyt (Happiness) and Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death)

The audience has voted: The 24th Panorama Audience Award for the best feature film goes to Baqyt (Happiness) by Askar Uzabayev. Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death) by Cem Kaya wins in the category Panorama Dokumente. The prizes are awarded by the Berlinale section Panorama together with radioeins and rbb television (Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg).

In the film Baqyt, the main character wears orange for her job as an influencer and a broad smile. The “Happiness” brand is her doctrine, but her home is a dark place where brute force has ruled for years. This film shows us what it costs to escape the trap of misogyny.

Cem Kaya’s dense documentary essay Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death) celebrates 60 years of Turkish music in Germany. An alternative post-war history that is at the same time a musical Who’s Who – from Yüksel Özkasap to Derdiyoklar and Muhabbet.

The award-winning feature film will be shown on Sunday, February 20, at 6 pm, the winner of the Panorama Dokumente at 9 pm. Both screenings will take place at Zoo Palast 1.

The Panorama Audience Award has been bestowed since 1999. As of 2011, both the best feature film and the best documentary have been honoured. During the Berlinale, all cinema-goers are invited to rate the films in the Panorama section on a voting card. In total around 8,000 votes were cast and evaluated.

This year, Panorama presented a total of 29 feature films from 33 production countries, ten of them were in Panorama Dokumente.

Panorama Audience Award Winner – Feature Film 2022:

Baqyt (Happiness)

Kazakhstan

by Askar Uzabayev

2nd Place Panorama Audience Award Winner – Feature Film 2022:

Klondike

Ukraine / Turkey

by Maryna Er Gorbach

3rd Place Panorama Audience Award Winner – Feature Film 2022:

Fogaréu

Brazil / France

by Flávia Neves

Panorama Audience Award Winner –Panorama Dokumente 2022:

Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death)

Germany

by Cem Kaya

2nd Place Panorama Audience Award Winner – Panorama Dokumente 2022:

Nel mio nome (Into My Name)

Italy

by Nicolò Bassetti

3rd Place Panorama Audience Award Winner Panorama Dokumente 2022:

Myanmar Diaries

Netherlands / Myanmar / Norway

by The Myanmar Film Collective

(Press release from Berlinale Press Office)

Like this: Like Loading...