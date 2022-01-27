Berlinale Back Again with Kino im Kiez

Posted by Larry Gleeson

From February 12 to 18, 2022, Berlinale Goes Kiez will once again bring selected festival films to arthouse cinemas in and around the region of the capital. With the special series, the festival honors the social function of the neighborhood cinemas and the role they play in diverse film cultures.

In the months following the lockdown, the cinemas impressively continued their work, despite all the uncertainties, all the financial worries, and all the organizational challenges, while strictly adhering to hygiene rules. The liveliness of the regional cinema landscape must be supported in particular this year.

In accordance with the well-established concept, Berlinale Goes Kiez will once again be moving from kiez to kiez in Berlin in 2022, and will make a Kiezkino an additional venue for the festival on seven consecutive evenings. This year, the small Red Carpet will be rolled out especially for the cinemas and the audience and is to be understood, more than ever, as a symbol of appreciation for the cinemas and the loyalty of their visitors. The reduced seating capacity to 50 percent also applies in the Kiez. Filmmaker, curator, and lecturer Pary El-Qalqili will be the host this year for the first time.

In 2022, Berlinale Goes Kiez will be a guest in the following cinemas:

Saturday, Feb 12, Eva Lichtspiele (Wilmersdorf)

Sunday, Feb 13, City Kino (Wedding)

Monday, Feb 14, Kino Intimes (Friedrichshain)

Tuesday, Feb 15, Kino Union (Friedrichshagen)

Wednesday, Feb 16, Passage (Neukölln)

Thursday, Feb 17, Neue Kammerspiele (Kleinmachnow)

Friday, Feb 18, BrotfabrikKino (Weißensee)

The seven participating cinemas are presented in short videos, which invite to visit them:

www.berlinale.de/en/news- topics/berlinale-topics/ videoportraits-kiezkinos-2022. html

(Press release provided by Berlinale Press Office)

