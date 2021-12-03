ACADEMY LAUNCHES GLOBAL DIGITAL PRESERVATION FORUM

The ADPF’s mission is to confront challenges facing the digital preservation field, encourage information exchange, and catalyze work towards sustainable solutions. By inspiring active participation from online community members, including Academy members, filmmakers, studio executives, archivists, operations professionals, technologists, and other practitioners, the forum aims to reinforce the importance of digital preservation to modern filmmaking and help shape the future of this work. Resources include workflows, practices, technical standards, educational materials, and critical research on digital preservation.

The forum will bring industry experts together to examine the state of digital motion picture preservation. This is the next phase of the Council’s work in this area beginning with the publications of The Digital Dilemma in 2007 and The Digital Dilemma 2 in 2012, the Council’s two groundbreaking reports on the long-term preservation of digital motion picture materials.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers, and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

