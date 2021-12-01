New Date Set for AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Julie Andrews

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Gala Tribute To Take Place June 9, 2022

Tribute to Premiere on TNT and Encore on Turner Classic Movies

December 1, 2021

The American Film Institute announced today that the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews will take place June 9, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to health and safety concerns. The air date for the premiere of the Emmy® Award-winning Tribute special on TNT and encore presentations on sister network Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will be announced at a later date.

“Julie Andrews has sent spirits soaring across generations,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “This new date for her AFI Tribute enriches our anticipation to celebrate her in a manner worthy at a time the world needs it most.”

A legendary actress of both stage and screen, Andrews has enchanted and delighted audiences around the world with her uplifting and inspiring body of work. She continues to captivate viewers in front of the camera, with her remarkable wit, characteristic grace, and an incandescent and unmistakable voice all of her own — while also shining a light on humanitarian issues in her activism and philanthropic work.

A three-time Academy Award nominee, Andrews’ star turn in MARY POPPINS won her both a BAFTA and an Oscar®. From her early debut as Polly Browne in “The Boyfriend” to her critically acclaimed Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway hit “My Fair Lady” to her timeless performance as Maria von Trapp in THE SOUND OF MUSIC to her groundbreaking dual roles in the gender-bending VICTOR/VICTORIA, Andrews has proven herself an accomplished and versatile actress. Throughout an illustrious career that spans seven decades, she has won five Golden Globes, three Grammys®, and two Emmys® for projects infused with her incomparable charm and recognized for their ability to enthrall audiences worldwide. The critically lauded Andrews is also a Kennedy Center honoree, a Disney Legend inductee and the recipient of a SAG Life Achievement Award.

On stage and screen, she has delivered transcendent performances known for their elegance, artistry, and humor, with additional acting credits including “Camelot” (1960), THE AMERICANIZATION OF EMILY (1964), TORN CURTAIN (1966), HAWAII (1966), THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE (1967), STAR! (1968), 10 (1979), LITTLE MISS MARKER (1980), THE MAN WHO LOVED WOMEN (1983), DUET FOR ONE (1986), ENCHANTED (2007) and AQUAMAN (2018). She has also starred in multiple, successful franchises, including THE PRINCESS DIARIES 1 and 2 (2001); SHREK 2 (2004), SHREK THE THIRD (2007) and SHREK FOREVER AFTER (2010); and DESPICABLE ME (2010), DESPICABLE ME 3 (2017) and the upcoming MINIONS (2022). Recently, Andrews played a sharp-tongued gossip writer in Regency London in Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series BRIDGERTON, marking her continued evolution as an actress and icon. Andrews’ second memoir, “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years” — a follow-up to her successful 2008 New York Times Best Seller, “Home: A Memoir of My Early Years” — was released in 2019.

(Sourced from AFI News Release)

Like this: Like Loading...