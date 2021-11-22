American Underdog (Kurt Warner) Opening Christmas Day

Posted by Larry Gleeson

American Underdog, directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin, is an American sports biographical drama chronicling the inspirational, true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a Hy-VEE supermarket in Iowa to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and Hall of Fame quarterback.

American Underdog centers on the struggles and setbacks that derailed Warner’s aspirations to become a champion National Football League quarterback. Warner’s friend and co-worker bluntly says, “Ain’t no NFL team gonna draft some dude from a Division 1-AA school.

When the dream seemed out of reach, Warner secured the faithful support of his wife Brenda, played by Anna Paquin, his coaches, and teammates to find the energy and strength to prove himself to the world. After honing his skills in the fast-paced, quick pass releasing “circus” Arena Football League, the St Louis Rams offer Warner an opportunity.

Zachary Levi portrays Kurt Warner. Dennis Quaid plays St. Louis Rams, Coach Dick Vermeil. Chance Kelly embodies Rams Offensive Coordinator “Mad Mike” Martz. The film, a City on a Hill Production, is being distributed by Lionsgate.

American Underdog is being promoted as “an uplifting story that shows anything is possible with faith, family, and determination.”If this is anything like the real “Greatest Show on Turf” story of the Super Bowl XXXIV Champion St Louis Rams, get out the handkerchiefs and tissue paper. American Underdog hits theatres on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2021.

Until then, I’ll see you at the movies!

Like this: Like Loading...