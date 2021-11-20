House of Gucci Opening Next Week!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci has been making some noise! Premieres in London, November 9th, Milan, November 13th, New York, November 17th, 2021, and Los Angeles, November 19th, were held ahead of the nationwide theatrical release slated to begin November 24, 2021.

House of Gucci, was fifteen years in the making and is based on the 2001 Sara Gay Forden novel, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

House of Gucci is a stylish dynastic saga exploring three decades in the tangled history of the multi-generational Gucci family, with a tale of ambition, greed, betrayal, and murder all set against the backdrop of high fashion and high finance.

Moreover, the film features a formidable ensemble cast headed by Oscar® nominees Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) and Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Oscar® winners Al Pacino (The Godfather, Scent of a Woman), Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club) and Jeremy Irons (Reversal of Fortune). Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek (Frida) and Jack Huston (American Hustle) round out the star-studded cast.

From royal families and political lineage to media scions, the scandals and tribulations of rich and powerful dynasties have always exerted a fascination – fashion families are no different. The story begins in the late 1970s, at a critical juncture in the famed Italian fashion empire’s history. As the Gucci family’s global reach has broadened so too have hints of financial improprieties, stifled innovation and a cheapening of the brand. The Gucci business is overseen by Guccio Gucci’s two sons, the colorful and wily Aldo (Oscar®-winner Al Pacino) and his more conservative and detached sibling Rodolfo (Oscar®-winner Jeremy Irons).

House of Gucci was shot over forty-three days and in sequence, mostly in Rome, with additional locations in northern Italy and unlike many contemporary or near contemporary films, the fashions in HOUSE OF GUCCI are integral to the film’s story and verisimilitude. In particular, Director Ridley Scott was interested in the look of the film’s central female character, portrayed by the multi-talented artist and actor, Lady Gaga, Patrizia Reggiani Gucci, who in real-life was a major fashionista. In the end, House of Gucci not only depicts the demise of the Gucci family’s control over its vast fashion empire but the waning days of privately-owned fashion labels and the onset of conglomerate control of the industry. Big, brash, and oozing with talent, House of Gucci is coming to a theatre near you on November 24th, 2021. Gucci is a recognized and admired brand around the globe and was created by the fashion label’s founder Guccio Gucci, who opened his first quality leather goods store in Florence, Italy exactly one hundred years ago.

