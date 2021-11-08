The Week of AFI FEST 2021! Programmer Picks

ONLY THE MOON STANDS STILL (明月依旧)

Writer/director Johnson Cheng returns to AFI with yet another incredibly moving film about the complexities of intergenerational families: a slice-of-life tale of three generations of Chinese women confronting the realities of having to shut down their family’s ballroom dance studio and bid farewell to a life that has defined them for so long. I love how the film tells a story of how time marches forward, whether you are ready or not, and how it’s how you choose to face it that really determines who you are. Cheng’s previous film, LONELY BLUE NIGHT, deservingly won the audience award at AFI FEST 2020. Cheng’s star is rising, as people are noticing his impressive work – for example, producer/director/actress Lena Waithe joined this project as an Executive Producer! I dare you to watch this lovely film and not feel a tear or two welling up in your eyes. Learn more about the film.

