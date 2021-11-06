Feature Film

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG IS COMING! NEW PHOTOS & VIDEO FROM THE BIG RED CARPET IN NYC!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Paramount Pictures

In Association with eOne Films and New Republic Pictures
A Scholastic Entertainment/Kerner Entertainment Company Production
Presents
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: A view of atmosphere during the New York Special Screening of ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ at the Scholastic Inc. Headquarters on November 04, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
STARRING:
Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese
IN THEATRES AND ON PARAMOUNT+ NOVEMBER 10, 2021

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!

SEE STARS JACK WHITEHALL, DARBY CAMP, TONY HALE, IZAAC WANG, PAUL RODRIGUEZ, AND MORE
ON THE BIG RED CARPET AT THE SCHOLASTIC BUILDING IN NYC!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Mia Ronn, Bear Allen Blaine, Darby Camp, Keith Ewell, Tovah Feldshuh, Ty Jones, Izaac Wang, Jack Whitehall, and Tony Hale attend the New York Special Screening of ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ at the Scholastic Inc. Headquarters on November 04, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Caitlin Friedman attends the New York Special Screening of ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ at the Scholastic Inc. Headquarters on November 04, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Iole Lucchese (L) and Jordan Kerner attend the New York Special Screening of ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ at the Scholastic Inc. Headquarters on November 04, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Yasha Jackson attends the New York Special Screening of ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ at the Scholastic Inc. Headquarters on November 04, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

 

