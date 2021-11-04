Posted by Larry Gleeson

48HR Filmmaker Competition

November 19–21

Presented by San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

and the Central Coast Film Society

WHAT: Filmmakers will compete in a 48HR competition to create a short film of 90 seconds or less which will be screened and celebrated at the 2022 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

On Friday, November 19 at 5:00 PM, filmmakers will be given a prop they must showcase in their film. They will then have 2 days to write the script, cast the characters, shoot and edit the film before they submit it for judging on Sunday, November 21 at 5:00 PM.

In partnership with the Central Coast Film Society, SLO Film Fest is taking the next step to inspire and encourage the local filmmaking talent the film festival has promoted since it began. Inspired by the current creativity being exhibited across today’s social media platforms, The Reel Challenge will provide an opportunity for Central Coast filmmakers, creators, students, and anyone interested in the medium a chance to see their ideas come alive on the big screen in front of audiences at next year’s edition of the film festival.

Once all submissions are in, a group of judges will review each of the films submitted and select winners for the competition. Winners will be invited to have their films screened at the 2022 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

ELIGIBILITY: All creatives residing on the Central Coast of California – Monterey County, San Luis Obispo County, or Santa Barbara County. All ages, group/crew sizes, and experience levels are welcome.

REGISTRATION: The deadline to register for The Reel Challenge is 4:00 PM PST on Friday, November 19.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvB6cH0Vs4_wZXa7rrwuV_8M5bJZ-YMGcpphLrrJbB15tdDA/viewform

PRESS CONTACT:

John Wildman Wildworks PR/FilmsGoneWild.com jswildman@hotmail.com 323.600.3165

Like this: Like Loading...