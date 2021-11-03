TBA STUDIOS ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR MALAYSIAN THRILLER “LIGHTS OUT”

Posted by Larry Gleeson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TBA Studios adds another gem to its impressive catalog of diverse genre films from all over the globe with the recent distribution acquisition of the Malaysian thriller Lights Out (original title Siapa Tutup Lampu).

Lights Out is helmed by young and up-and-coming director Aliff Ihsan Rahman with a screenplay by Azhar Jalil and produced by Horizon Film Entertainment & Articulate Fusion Productions.

It follows the story of five friends (Akmal, Arif, Aryana, Azie, and Amir) who go on holiday to Genting Highlands. On the way home, they get involved in an accident that kills Amir. The other four are called to the morgue to identify Amir’s body.

While waiting for the doctor to arrive, they discover they are locked in the morgue, which is frequently disturbed by mysterious sights and sounds. It is most unsettling especially when the lights suddenly go out.

The four friends suspect that the entity bothering them is Amir’s restless spirit. While confined in the morgue, they each retell how they betrayed their friend, and their wrongdoings on Amir were revealed one by one. Will they all make it out of the morgue alive?

Recently completed, Lights Out has already generated buzz in its home country. This highly anticipated thriller stars Azizul Ammar, Uyaina Arshad, Naim Daniel, Azhar Jalil, Ismi Melinda, Afieq Shazwan, Geoff Andre Feyaerts, Melissa Campbell, and Mark O’Dea.

“We are planning a theatrical release of the film in Malaysia and Indonesia,” says Mohd Shahir Sulaiman, Managing Director of Horizon Film Entertainment. “With Cindy Sison of TBA Studios as our international sales agent, we are optimistic about reaching new audiences globally.”

Lights Out is one of the films TBA Studios is premiering at the American Film Market alongside other acquisitions such as the music documentary FANNY: The Right To Rock, urban crime thriller Boundary, and award-winning documentary A Is For Agustin.

TBA Studios is one of the leading film production and distribution companies in the Philippines known for its groundbreaking films such as historical epics General Luna, Goyo: The Boy General, and hit romcom I’m Drunk, I Love You.

To know more about TBA Studios or see updates on Lights Out, visit www.tba.ph

(Press release provided by Cindy Sison)

